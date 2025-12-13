Mikel Arteta fumes at ‘unacceptable’ Arsenal display in late win against Wolves

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mikel Arteta branded Arsenal’s performance “unacceptable” after his title-chasing side staggered to a 2-1 stoppage-time victory against Wolves at the Emirates Stadium.

Wolves substitute Tolu Arokodare struck in the 90th minute to cancel out Sam Johnstone’s own goal from Bukayo Saka’s corner to leave Arsenal staring at a draw against a side that had recorded just two points so far this season.

However, Yerson Mosquera put through his net – a second own goal on the night for Wolves – in the fourth of six added-on minutes to spare Arsenal’s blushes and keep their Premier League charge on track.

Arteta said: “It was a relief, but we have a very clear understanding that the margins should have been bigger.

“We generated more chances in the second half, but after that we had a period of two or three minutes in deep, totally passive, with horrible defensive habits that are nowhere near the levels required.

“The first time they had an opportunity to score they did. Fortunately, we are relieved because we managed to score at the end and win it.

“That is positive, but we should have stopped the shots before and that is on us.

“We knew it would not be an easy game, but we made it even harder and more difficult with what we did, and the manner that we conceded the goal, and that is unacceptable.”

A draw here would have handed Manchester City the chance to knock Arsenal off the top of the table if they beat Crystal Palace on Sunday.

But Pep Guardiola’s side will now head into the Selhurst Park fixture five points back.

Arsenal’s defensive woes meanwhile show few signs of improving after Ben White suffered a hamstring problem.

With Gabriel, Cristhian Mosquera and Riccardo Calafiori all sidelined, White, who lasted just 30 minutes on Saturday, now looks set for a sustained period out, too.

William Saliba returned after a four-game absence with an ankle injury for Saturday’s contest under the lights, but Arteta continued: “Ben has not played a lot of minutes because of the previous knee issue he had, and the moment he got some momentum he had to play a lot because we did not have another solution.

“We had to risk William (Saliba) today. It was not the best call to play 90 minutes, we were buying tickets for another injury, but we do not have anyone else.”

For Wolves, they frustrated Arsenal all night and will feel unfortunate to leave north London empty-handed.

Manager Rob Edwards, who has now lost all five of his matches since he joined from Middlesbrough last month, said: “I am not going to complain about luck. I am proud of the lads tonight, but we lost the game.

“It is another defeat and that is what hurts. The dressing room is flat. But I don’t see a group of men that have given up so we need to keep going.”