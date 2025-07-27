Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Is Arsenal v Newcastle on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch preseason friendly online

The Premier League pair clash in Singapore

Lawrence Ostlere
Sunday 27 July 2025 06:00 BST
Comments
Arsenal take on Newcastle United in a Premier League clash in Singapore today.

The Gunners beat AC Milan in their opening preseason friendly thanks to a second-half goal from Bukayo Saka. Newcastle, meanwhile, were hammered 4-0 by Celtic.

Now the pair clash as they tune up ahead of the new campaign, which begins in three weeks’ time on 15 August.

Here is what you need to know about the match.

Start time

Arsenal v Newcastle kicks off at 12.30pm BST (7.30pm local time) at Singapore’s National Stadium.

TV channel

The match will be shown live on Arsenal.com and can be streamed for £4.99.

The game will also be shown on the NewcastleUnited.com where a match pass also costs £4.99.

Team news

Lewis Hall, who missed the latter part of last season, has travelled with the squad and could make an appearance.

Mikel Arteta is expected to give some of his new signings – Kepa Arrizabalaga, Noni Madueke, Christian Norgaard, Martin Zubimendi – a run out too.

Arsenal beat AC Milan in their first preseason friendly
Arsenal beat AC Milan in their first preseason friendly (AP)

Arsenal’s preseason fixtures

Arsenal 1-0 AC Milan

Arsenal v Newcastle – Sunday 27 July

Arsenal v Tottenham – Thursday 31 July

Arsenal v Villarreal – Wednesday 6 August

Arsenal v Athletic – Saturday 9 August

Newcastle’s preseason fixtures

Newcastle 0-4 Celtic

Newcastle v Arsenal – Sunday 27 July

Newcastle v Team K League – Wednesday 30 July

Newcastle v Tottenham – Sunday 3 August

Newcastle v Espanyol – Friday 8 August

