Arteta on Odegaard, squad competition and why Arsenal’s depth is key

Portsmouth take on Premier League leaders Arsenal in the third round of the FA Cup today, with the hosts hoping to follow in the footsteps of Macclesfield and Wrexham as they look to pull off a historic upset.

Mikel Arteta’s side enter the weekend six points clear at the top of the Premier League, with the Gunners among the favourites to win each of the cup competitions after emerging as perhaps the country’s best side over the last few months.

However, Arteta will likely make plenty of changes to his starting XI at the end of a busy winter period, with the hosts looking to take advantage of a much-changed Gunners side.

Pompey currently sit 21st in the Championship but they are no strangers to an upset in this competition, having beaten Man Utd at Old Trafford on their way to winning the FA Cup in 2008.

Follow all the action from the FA Cup third round tie between Portsmouth and Arsenal below.