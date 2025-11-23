Is Arsenal v Tottenham on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch north London derby

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Premier League leaders Arsenal host Tottenham in a crucial north London derby as they bid to retain the pressure on chasers Manchester City.

The Gunners could go six points clear at the top after City fell to a 2-1 defeat at Newcastle last night, giving Arsenal the perfect chance to pull away in the title race.

Mikel Arteta’s men did nevertheless lose ground with a 2-2 draw to high-flying Sunderland in their last outing before the November internationals, and will be desperate to bounce back against fierce local rivals Tottenham.

Thomas Frank’s side are likewise in search of a return to form after a slide back to their old ways, with a woeful home record and increasingly leaky defence cause for concern.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Arsenal vs Tottenham?

Arsenal host Tottenham at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday 23 November, with kick-off at 4.30pm.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the game on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, as well as streaming service Sky Go. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Arsenal will be without centre-back Gabriel, who picked up a groin injury while on duty for Brazil this week. Kai Havertz has suffered a setback in his return from a lengthy lay-off, while Viktor Gyokeres, Gabriel Martinelli and Noni Madueke will all be assessed. Riccardo Calafiori dropped out of the Italy squad and has not trained.

Randal Kolo Muani, Pape Sarr and Lucas Bergvall are available while Mohammed Kudus and Archie Gray have returned to training. Long-term absentees Dominic Solanke, Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison and Radu Dragusin remain on the sidelines.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Mosquera, Hincapie; Rice, Eze, Zubimendi; Saka, Merino, Trossard.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Spence; Bentancur, Palhinha; Kudus, Sarr, Odobert; Richarlison.