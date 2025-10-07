Arsenal Women vs Lyon Women betting tips

Arsenal to win - 5/4 BetMGM

Over 3.5 goals - 1/1 Betfred

Arsenal take on Olympique Lyonnais Women on matchday one of the Women’s Champions League group stages on Tuesday night, with the defending champions looking to get their campaign off to the perfect start (8pm, Disney+).

The Gunners won a second European Cup last season with a surprise 1-0 win over Barcelona in the final, though they have started this season in a less convincing manner, winning just two of their opening five WSL matches so far.

And their first game of the new European campaign provides a difficult test against the competition’s most successful side, with the Lyonnes having won a record eight Champions League titles, including five in a row between 2016 and 2020.

Despite the club faltering somewhat in Europe in recent years, they remain the dominant side in France, having started the new season with four wins from four.

Nevertheless, it was the meeting between these two sides in last year’s semi-final that eventually inspired Arsenal to the title, the 4-1 second-leg win proving that the Gunners could beat any of the top sides on the continent.

And ahead of their most recent meeting, betting sites have the hosts as narrow favourites, with Arsenal priced at 5/4 for the win versus odds of 6/4 for Lyon to pull off a victory.

Arsenal Women vs Lyon Women preview: Gunners to start with a win

While Arsenal’s performances haven’t been to the standard that coach Renee Slegers would want, she knows that her side aren’t out of the WSL title race yet, and they remain capable of stepping up a level in Europe, as proven in matches against Real Madrid, Lyon and Barcelona last term.

Arsenal have won two, drawn two and lost one of their opening four matches, though that loss came away to a talented Manchester City side last weekend.

Meanwhile, Lyon have won all four of their opening games in the French league, with the 6-1 win over PSG a notable result against a team that is usually their closest domestic rival. However, they are yet to face an opponent with the overall quality possessed by Arsenal.

The Gunners relished European competition this season and this kind of game has tended to bring out the best in them, making the home win the best option in the match market on football betting sites.

Arsenal Women vs Lyon Women prediction 1: Arsenal to win - 5/4 BetMGM

Arsenal Women vs Lyon Women best bets: Plenty of goals at Meadow Park

Both teams look likely to find the net at Meadow Park tonight and while we believe the hosts will emerge victorious, they won't have it all their own way.

The Gunners have scored 12 times so far this season across five matches, netting twice against Manchester City last time out despite eventually falling to defeat.

However, they have also conceded in all but one match so far this term, letting in six goals across five matches, and the result against City suggests that they can leak goals against better sides.

At the same time, Lyon have scored 19 and conceded just three across their opening four matches, and though the level of opposition faced is lower than what Arsenal will provide, an attacking unit including Tabitha Chawinga, Melchie Dumornay and former Ballon d’Or winner Ada Hegerberg should test the Gunners’ defence too.

So far this season, all but one of Lyon’s matches have seen at least four goals scored, while three of Arsenal’s five matches have seen five or more.

With that in mind, we’re leaning towards a goalfest at Meadow Park.

Arsenal Women vs Lyon Women prediction 2: Over 3.5 goals - 1/1 Betfred

