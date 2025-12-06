Aston Villa v Arsenal live: Injury-hit Gunners look to maintain gap at top of Premier League table
Mikel Arteta’s men have a five-point lead over Man City and can extend that this afternoon but have a number of injury concerns
Arsenal travel to the midlands for today’s early kick-off as they face Aston Villa in the Premier League.
The Gunners come into the weekend’s fixtures sitting top of the table and holding a five-point lead over Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. Mikel Arteta was left disappointed by a 1-1 draw with Chelsea last weekend but his team responded with a 2-0 victory over Brentford on Wednesday.
Mikel Merino and Bukayo Saka were on the scoresheet as Arsenal won their 10th league game of the season to maintain their title credentials but further injuries hit in that clash as Cristhian Mosquera joined fellow centre-backs Gabriel and William Saliba, while there was even concern for Declan Rice who was withdrawn late on thanks to a stiff calf.
They face a tricky task against Unai Emery’s Villa. A blockbuster 4-3 win over Brighton has propelled them into the top three and with the advantage of a home fixture they could prove troublesome for the Gunners. Villa have won their last six matches in all competitions including victories over Wolves and Leeds in the league.
Follow all the team news, line-ups and updates with our live blog below:
Mikel Arteta provides uncertain injury updates on Declan Rice and Cristhian Mosquera
Mikel Arteta is unsure whether Declan Rice and Cristhian Mosquera will be fit for Arsenal’s trip to Aston Villa on Saturday as he provided an uncertain injury update on the duo.
Arsenal’s growing defensive injury crisis worsened on Wednesday evening when Mosquera was forced off just before half-time of their Premier League clash with Brentford, hobbling down the tunnel after landing awkwardly.
Rice then joined the Spaniard on the treatment table as he limped off late into their 2-0 win at the Emirates with a calf issue, giving Arteta another injury scare.
Arsenal flash their title credentials in Brentford win but injury shadow looms
Here’s the report from Arsenal’s midweek win...
Mikel Merino and Bukayo Saka were on target as Arsenal kept the initiative in the Premier League title race with a routine 2-0 win over Brentford.
There was none of the chaos of Manchester City’s 5-4 win at Fulham 24 hours earlier, which moved them temporarily to within two points of the Gunners.
Instead, it was business as usual at the Emirates, with Arsenal extending their unbeaten run to 18 matches in all competitions with an eighth straight home win, another clean sheet, and stretching the gap at the top back to five points.
When is Aston Villa v Arsenal?
Aston Villa host Arsenal at Villa Park on Saturday 6 December, with kick-off at 12.30pm.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK can watch the game on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. You can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here, for only £30.99 per month.
Predicted line-ups
Aston Villa XI: Bizot; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Kamara, Tielemans; Buendia, McGinn, Rogers; Watkins
Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Timber, Hincapie, Calafiori; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Merino; Saka, Gyokeres, Eze
Arsenal team news
Arsenal meanwhile have two more injuries to worry about and a particular crisis at centre-back, after Declan Rice and Cristhian Mosquera were both substituted against Brentford with leg injuries. The latter is expected to join Leandro Trossard and William Saliba on the sidelines but Rice told reporters after the game he was “fine” and is likely to feature at Villa.
Villa team news
Good morning
Aston Villa host Arsenal on Saturday in a battle of two of the Premier League’s form teams.
Unai Emery’s men have now won four games on the trot and came out on top in a thriller at Brighton on Wednesday, roaring back from 2-0 down to lead 4-2 and clinging on for a 4-3 win, with Ollie Watkins scoring a brace and looking back to his best.
Meanwhile league leaders Arsenal comfortably saw off Brentford at the Emirates, coming back in style after dropping points in a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.
Mikel Arteta’s side have a five-point lead over chasers Manchester City, with Villa one point further back in third, hot on the Gunners’ heels after a remarkable turnaround following their early-season slump.
