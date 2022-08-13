✕ Close Fantasy Premier League: The top five players to put in your fantasy team this week

Follow live coverage as Aston Villa face Everton in the Premier League today.

Tyrone Mings returned to the starting line-up for Aston Villa’s Premier League clash with Everton at Villa Park.

After stripping Mings of the captaincy in favour of John McGinn, Villa boss Steven Gerrard prompted raised eyebrows by leaving the England defender on the bench for the meek opening day defeat against Bournemouth.

But he was back for their first home match of the season in place of Ezri Konsa while Ollie Watkins came in for Leon Bailey.

Defender Conor Coady went straight into the Everton starting line-up after signing on loan from Wolves this week, while fellow new signing Amadou Onana was on the bench. Mason Holgate stepped in for Ben Godfrey, who broke his leg in last weekend’s defeat by Chelsea.

