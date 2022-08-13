Aston Villa vs Everton LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Tyrone Mings and Conor Coady start
Follow all the action from Villa Park
Follow live coverage as Aston Villa face Everton in the Premier League today.
Tyrone Mings returned to the starting line-up for Aston Villa’s Premier League clash with Everton at Villa Park.
After stripping Mings of the captaincy in favour of John McGinn, Villa boss Steven Gerrard prompted raised eyebrows by leaving the England defender on the bench for the meek opening day defeat against Bournemouth.
But he was back for their first home match of the season in place of Ezri Konsa while Ollie Watkins came in for Leon Bailey.
Defender Conor Coady went straight into the Everton starting line-up after signing on loan from Wolves this week, while fellow new signing Amadou Onana was on the bench. Mason Holgate stepped in for Ben Godfrey, who broke his leg in last weekend’s defeat by Chelsea.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
