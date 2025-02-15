Debutant keeper Alex Palmer inspires 10-man Ipswich to valuable draw at Villa

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Debutant goalkeeper Alex Palmer helped 10-man Ipswich hold off Aston Villa to earn a valuable point in their quest for Premier League safety after a 1-1 draw at Villa Park.

Things looked dicey for the Tractor Boys when Axel Tuanzebe was sent off in the first half for picking up two yellow cards in the space of 12 minutes.

But Liam Delap put them in front when he flicked home in the 56th minute.

Ollie Watkins soon levelled for Villa, but a brilliant rearguard action, led by the unbeatable Palmer, who made a string of saves, saw Kieran McKenna’s men hold on for a draw.

It moved them to within two points of safety ahead of Wolves’ visit to Liverpool on Sunday.

For Villa, who threw on January signings Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio, this was a big chance missed in their bid to qualify for the Champions League for a second successive season.

Palmer was handed his Premier League debut at the age of 28 and it could have been over after just a few minutes as he collided with Morgan Rogers outside the penalty area.

Referee Rob Jones said there was no foul and VAR Michael Oliver agreed with him.

Villa were looking to get on the front foot and Watkins and Donyell Malen both had efforts blocked, while Lucas Digne fired over from a good position.

Ipswich were playing the role of spoilers well, slowing the down game and drawing fouls as Villa became frustrated.

But the hosts should have been in front in the 34th minute as debutant Axel Disasi’s ball over the top was perfect for Watkins, but the England striker got his finish all wrong, bundling wide from 12 yards.

The game swung in Villa’s favour in the 40th minute when Tuanzebe picked up a second yellow card after hauling down Jacob Ramsey on the edge of the area.

The hosts almost went ahead three minutes later, but Palmer produced a fine block to deny Rogers after Watkins had teed him up.

Villa brought Rashford on at half-time and he quickly brought a save out of Palmer with a curling effort, while the other half-time introduction Ian Maatsen drilled over.

It was expected to be one-way traffic, but Ipswich stunned their hosts by taking the lead in the 56th minute.

A long ball found Omari Hutchinson on the right and his cross was flicked in at the near post by Delap.

Maatsen stung the gloves of Palmer as Villa chased an immediate response, but they had to wait until the 69th minute to level.

Rashford’s wicked 25-yard free-kick hit the crossbar and the rebound fell kindly to Watkins, who converted into an empty net.

Villa launched an onslaught in search of a second and Rogers’ header was clawed away by the busy Palmer before Asensio lifted his shot over from a good position.

Palmer was proving a one-man barrier and got down well to turn another Asensio effort around a post and his final heroic act came in time added on when he clawed away a deflected effort.