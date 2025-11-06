Aston Villa-Maccabi Tel Aviv protests live: Marches to be held after political fallout over Israeli club’s fans
Pro-Palestine demonstrations and counter-protests are planned ahead of the controversial fixture
Protests are expected in Birmingham this evening in the lead-up to Aston Villa’s Europa League fixture against Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv, held at Villa Park.
The game has been dogged by weeks of controversy around the inclusion of Israeli teams in international competition as a result of the Israel-Gaza war.
Away fans have been banned from attending on safety grounds over fears by Birmingham City’s Safety Advisory Group (SAG) that the match was “high-risk”. The SAG cited both the context of the Israel-Gaza war and previous “violent clashes and hate crime offences” involving Maccabi fans at a Europa League game in Amsterdam last year, which led to dozens of arrests and five people being imprisoned.
The decision has sparked anger from Sir Keir Starmer and others amid accusations of surrendering to anti-semitism, with the prime minister emphasising that the police should “ensure all football fans can enjoy the game, without fear of violence or intimidation”.
Campaign group Palestine Solidarity Campaign has announced it will hold a protest at the match to demand Israel be excluded from international football, while a counter-protest is also planned as a “gesture of solidarity” with the Israeli club and fans who have been prevented from attending.
Are there any recent examples of Maccabi Tel Aviv fans at away matches that have influenced the decision?
Violent clashes and hate crime offences took place around the Europa League match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv in Amsterdam last year, which the Eredivisie side won 5-0.
Pro-Palestinian supporters and Israeli fans of Maccabi Tel Aviv clashed in the Dutch capital. Amsterdam’s police chief said Maccabi supporters attacked a taxi and set a Palestinian flag on fire the day before the match, as well as chanting anti-Palestinian slogans on matchday. The clashes led to dozens of arrests, while five people were imprisoned.
There have been accusations of antisemitic attacks in the immediate aftermath of the clashes from 6-7 November. Amsterdam mayor Femke Halsema claimed the incidents caused “a black night and a dark day” for the city, claiming antisemitic “criminals” attacked Jewish visitors and that “it was hit and run”.
Why are there no away fans?
The local Safety Advisory Group (SAG), with help from an assessment from West Midlands Police that the match was “high-risk”, decided that approximately 1,000 Maccabi fans would be banned from attending.
The decision was not only made within the context of the Israel-Gaza war, but police added that the move was also “based on current intelligence and previous incidents, including violent clashes and hate crime offences that occurred during the 2024 Uefa Europa League match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel-Aviv in Amsterdam”.
There were strong calls to reverse the decision, which was deemed politically controversial, but Maccabi stated on 20 October that they would snub the offer of tickets due to “a toxic atmosphere has been created which makes the safety of our fans wishing to attend very much in doubt”.
What is happening?
Aston Villa host Maccabi Tel Aviv in the Europa League tonight.
Away fans for the Israeli club have been banned from attending, with the Premier League club sharing the decision made by Birmingham City’s Safety Advisory Group (SAG), who issue safety certificates for matches at the Villa Park stadium.
The decision has sparked anger from Sir Keir Starmer and others, with the prime minister emphasising that the police should “ensure all football fans can enjoy the game, without fear of violence or intimidation”.
Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch labelled the decision “a national disgrace”.
Discussion has emerged in recent months about the inclusion of Israeli teams in international competitions as a result of the Israel-Gaza war. After the ceasefire was agreed to last month, the football fixture is set to go ahead.
Good afternoon
Hello and welcome to live coverage of events in Birmingham today, with protests expected ahead of Aston Villa’s Europa League game against Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv at Villa Park.
Campaign group Palestine Solidarity Campaign will be holding a demonstration at Israeli sides’ continuing participation in international football, while counter-protests are also planned for the evening in opposition to fans of the club being excluded from attending the game on safety grounds.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments