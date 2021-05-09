Aston Villa welcome Manchester United to Villa Park in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Red Devils advanced to the Europa League final after Edinson Cavani scored twice in a 3-2 defeat in Rome.

However, a 6-2 win in the first leg ensured Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will play in Gdansk.

Aston Villa defeated Everton last time out, with Ollie Watkins and Anwar El Ghazi doing the damage.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match.

When is it?

The fixture will kick-off at 2:05pm BST at Villa Park.

How can I watch it?

The match is live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event with coverage starting from 1pm.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Villa captain Jack Grealish returned to training but will not be ready for the visit of Manchester United, while Morgan Sanson and Trezeguet remain out.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer stated he will heavily rotate his side as United endure four matches in eight days. Daniel James, Anthony Martial and Phil Jones are all out.

Predicted line-ups

Aston Villa: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett, Douglas Luiz, McGinn, Traore, Barkley, El Ghazi, Watkins

Manchester United: Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Matic, Rashford, Fernandes, Van de Beek, Cavani

Odds

Aston Villa: 7/2

Draw: 11/4

Manchester United: 4/5

Prediction

Villa have threatened some of the Premier League’s top sides in recent weeks, and they could scare a United team with eyes elsewhere – but the Red Devils will grind out a win. 2-1 to Manchester United.