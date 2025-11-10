Bayern Munich Women vs Arsenal Women betting tips

Holders Arsenal take on Bayern Munich in the Women’s Champions League this week, with the Gunners travelling to Germany looking for their second win of the 2025/26 European campaign (5.45pm, Disney+).

Renee Slegers’ side arrive in Bavaria having beaten Benfica last time out in Europe, though the loss to Lyon in the opening gameweek means the Gunners sit in 10th place in the league phase table after two matches.

It has been a mixed season for Arsenal so far. They’ve only won half of their eight match in the WSL, leaving them six points off top spot, but as last season showed, the Gunners are more than capable of a surprising run in Europe.

This week brings a potentially tough test against a Bayern side who are already leading the Frauen-Bundesliga by six points, though a 7-1 loss to Barcelona a few weeks ago showed that the German club are someway off joining Europe’s elite teams.

That may well explain why betting sites make Arsenal favourites for this one, with the Gunners currently best-priced at 5/4 for the win versus odds of 2/1 for a home victory.

Bayern Munich Women vs Arsenal Women preview: Champions can pass Munich test

Though the hosts may look like they’re flying this season – with a six-point lead at the top of their league – the reality is a little different, with that huge loss to Barcelona providing a reminder that the Bavarians are not on the same level as the top sides in the Women’s Champions League.

While Bayern are known as the biggest team in Germany, the women’s side is far from being the most successful team in the country, with Wolfsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt having won the Women’s Champions League twice each and both clubs having won more domestic league titles too.

While Bayern are catching up in terms of league titles, they still seem a way off success in Europe, which Barcelona brutally showed last month.

However, the German club can test anyone on their day and this will not be a straightforward game for Arsenal, even if they may enter it expecting to win.

The Gunners’ position in the league table might suggest they are playing worse than they are, with last week’s controversial draw to Chelsea providing yet another reminder that the Gunners can also go toe-to-toe with any side in Europe on their day (if last year’s run in this competition wasn’t enough of a reminder).

Slegers’ side have won three of their last five matches in all competitions, losing to Lyon alongside that draw with the Blues, and they’ve scored nine and conceded four in that time.

Bayern have won all of their last five, scoring 21 and conceding just three, though the level of opposition is lower than what Arsenal would usually face, and their narrow 2-1 win over Juventus is more indicative of their overall level at the moment.

Nevertheless, these results make this a difficult game to predict, and while Arsenal are expected to win after a great display against WSL champions Chelsea, it’s worth noting that they have kept just three clean sheets all season, so it feels like both teams will find the net on Wednesday.

Football betting sites clearly think this is the most likely outcome too, so we think a wager on Arsenal to win and both teams to score could offer good value.

Bayern Munich Women vs Arsenal Women prediction 1: Arsenal to win, both teams to score - 27/10 Ladbrokes

Bayern Munich Women vs Arsenal Women betting tip: Russo to find the net

Arsenal striker Alessia Russo has picked up where she left off this season in the WSL, having scored four goals in her first eight matches of the season after ending 2024/25 as the competition’s second-highest scorer with 12.

The 26-year-old recently finished third in the voting for the women’s Ballon d’Or award – and could arguably feel she deserved to finish higher in a season in which she was a key component of the sides that won the Champions League and Euro 2025 – and currently sits joint third in the golden boot race in the WSL, just one goal behind leader Khadija Shaw.

Russo is Arsenal’s joint-top scorer in the WSL this term alongside teammate Stina Blackstenius, though the England striker is the Gunners’ top scorer in Europe, having scored against both Lyon and Benfica so far.

And Russo looks to have hit form recently, scoring twice in her last two, including a late equaliser against Chelsea last time out.

With two goals in her last two matches and a goal in each of their Champions League matches so far, Russo appears to have found some form in front of goal,

Bayern Munich Women vs Arsenal Women prediction 2: Alessia Russo to score anytime - 15/8 Bet365

