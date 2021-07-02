Belgium vs Italy LIVE: Euro 2020 team news, line-ups and more today
Follow all the latest updates from the match in Munich as tournament contenders Belgium and Italy meet for a place in the semi-finals
Belgium are taking on Italy in Munich tonight in the second Euro 2020 quarter-final of the day. With the two sides perhaps the strongest remaining teams left in their side of the draw, the winner will become the favourite to reach the final at Wembley while the other will see their run at the tournament end earlier than expected.
Both teams were faultless in the group stages, winning all three of their matches, but were pushed to their limit in the round of 16. Belgium prevailed 1-0 against Portugal in Seville thanks to Thomas Hazard’s stunning goal, but paid the price after losing stars Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard to injury. Both players are doubts for Roberto Martinez’s side, but the manager is hopeful they could return for the semi-finals if Belgium make it through. Romelu Lukaku will have even more pressure on his shoulders if De Bruyne and Hazard are ruled out, but the striker is a feared opponent for the Italians after two outstanding seasons in Serie A.
Italy under boss Roberto Mancini were the great entertainers of the group stages but were made to earn their place in the last eight following a tight 2-1 extra-time win over Austria at Wembley. Federico Chiesa scored the breakthrough goal for the Azzurri after coming off the bench, and could be rewarded with a start here, while the experienced defender Giorgio Chiellini could return from injury.
Follow all the latest updates from the Euro 2020 quarter-final below at the concluson of Switzerland vs Spain.
Euro 2020: Switzerland 0 - 1 Spain
60 mins: An hour played in St Petersburg. This has been a reserved performance from Spain. They aren’t throwing men up the pitch as they have done in previous games. Jordi Alba and Cesar Azpilicueta have been more defensive minded over the course of this game.
Olmo wins a corner off Vargas who’s dropped back to defend for Switzerland.
Euro 2020: CHANCE! Zakaria inches away from an equaliser!
56 mins: Switzerland win a corner and Rodriguez is on set piece duties this time. He whips an outswinger to the far side of the box. Zakaria jumps above Ferran Torres to win the header and sends his effort back across goal. It’s a good attempt, leaving the goalkeeper in no-man’s land but the ball bounces inches wide of the far post.
Euro 2020: Switzerland 0 - 1 Spain
54 mins: Spain are focusing on maintainting possession, working their way up the pitch with sharp, one touch passes. They attempt to find a way down the right side but Zakaria takes the ball off Ferran Torres and the attack breaks down.
Gerard Moreno comes on for Spain replacing Alvaro Morata.
Euro 2020: Switzerland 0 - 1 Spain
51 mins: Half-chance for Koke! Aymeric Laporte delivers a beautiful cross field pass up to Dani Olmo on the Spanish left side. He brings the ball under control and runs at Silvan Widmer before firing a head high cross into the box. Koke is free but the ball is a little behind him. Still, he gets a head to the pass but can’t keep it down and the ball loops over the crossbar.
Euro 2020: Switzerland 0 - 1 Spain
48 mins: Olmo into the action immediately! Ferran Torres drives through midfield and slots the ball into Morata on the rigth side of the box. He sends a cross to the opposite side and picks out Olmo who drills a volley straight at Sommer.
Euro 2020: Switzerland 0 - 1 Spain
Second half: Switzerland get the game back underway. Pablo Sarabia has been replaced at the break by Dani Olmo for Spain. He had a good game off the bench against Croatia, can he repeat that performance tonight?
Euro 2020: Switzerland 0 - 1 Spain
So it’s Spain leading at half-time in St Petersburg. Switzerland will have 45 minutes to find an equaliser and at least force the game into extra-time.
But that’s not all for this evening. After this match concludes Belgium will take on Italy in Munich. Kick off for that one is at 8pm.
Euro 2020: Switzerland 0 - 1 Spain
Denis Zakaria’s own goal is the tenth own goal at Euro 2020 which is now one more than were scored at each of the previous 15 editions of the European Championships combined.
Half-time: Switzerland 0 - 1 Spain
45+1 mins: Spain have the only goal of the game so far. It’s gone down as a Denis Zakaria own goal after he deflected Jordi Alba’s shot past Yann Sommer in the eighth minute.
Switzerland have created a few half decent chances but they’re yet to get a shot on target. Spain have controlled the game well. Their last match against Croatia was a fairly open affair but they’ve kept tight lines and held their shape togther well so far.
Euro 2020: Switzerland 0 - 1 Spain
43 mins: Shaqiri sends a long ball over the top for Zuber’s run in behind. He gets into the box and falls over after a challenge from Laporte. There’s a penalty shout from Zuber before he spots the raised offside flag and shuffles back into midfield.
