✕ Close Euro 2020: Daily briefing

Belgium are taking on Italy in Munich tonight in the second Euro 2020 quarter-final of the day. With the two sides perhaps the strongest remaining teams left in their side of the draw, the winner will become the favourite to reach the final at Wembley while the other will see their run at the tournament end earlier than expected.

Both teams were faultless in the group stages, winning all three of their matches, but were pushed to their limit in the round of 16. Belgium prevailed 1-0 against Portugal in Seville thanks to Thomas Hazard’s stunning goal, but paid the price after losing stars Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard to injury. Both players are doubts for Roberto Martinez’s side, but the manager is hopeful they could return for the semi-finals if Belgium make it through. Romelu Lukaku will have even more pressure on his shoulders if De Bruyne and Hazard are ruled out, but the striker is a feared opponent for the Italians after two outstanding seasons in Serie A.

Italy under boss Roberto Mancini were the great entertainers of the group stages but were made to earn their place in the last eight following a tight 2-1 extra-time win over Austria at Wembley. Federico Chiesa scored the breakthrough goal for the Azzurri after coming off the bench, and could be rewarded with a start here, while the experienced defender Giorgio Chiellini could return from injury.

Follow all the latest updates from the Euro 2020 quarter-final below at the concluson of Switzerland vs Spain.