Belgium vs Italy predicted line-ups: Euro 2020 team news ahead of quarter-final tonight

Belgium face Italy in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 this evening, in the most mouthwatering of the last-eight matches.

Belgium might just be favourites to go all the way over the next fortnight, following their 1-0 victory against defending champions Portugal in the last 16 and a solid set of group-stage performances.

Italy were meanwhile labelled dark horses going into the competition and have been living up to the tentative hype. Roberto Mancini’s team needed extra time to overcome Austria in the round of 16 but were the standout side in the first round and will be difficult opponents for Roberto Martinez’s Belgium.

The two nations go head-to-head in Munich, with a semi-final fixture against the winners of Switzerland vs Spain awaiting the victors.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is it?

The game kicks off at 8pm BST in Munich.

How can I watch it?

The match will be on free-to-air TV on BBC One, with the action also available to stream live on BBC iPlayer.

What is the team news?

In two potential big blows to Belgium, playmaker Kevin De Bruyne and captain Eden Hazard look likely to miss this crucial fixture due to injuries sustained against Portugal. The pair are only “50/50” to play in the semi-finals – if Belgium beat Italy – according to Martinez. We’ll see this evening if anything has changed...

Meanwhile, Italy defenders Giorgio Chiellini and Alessandro Florenzi trained alone earlier this week due to injuries, but the pair have since returned to full training – just in time for this quarter-final, perhaps.

Predicted line-ups

Belgium: Courtois; Alderweireld, Vermaelen, Vertonghen; T Hazard, Witsel, Tielemans, Meunier; Mertens, Lukaku, Carrasco

Italy: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Spinazzola; Barella, Jorginho, Verratti; Chiesa, Immobile, Insigne

Odds

Belgium: 23/10

Draw: 2/1

Italy: 11/8

Prediction

A weakened Belgium could struggle but might just about have the experience to topple a threatening but incomplete Italy. Belgium 1-0 Italy.