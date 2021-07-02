This evening, Belgium play Italy in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020, in what – for the neutral fan – may be the most highly anticipated of the last-eight games.

Belgium could just be the favourites to win the entire competition next weekend, following their 1-0 victory over defending champions Portugal in the last 16 and promising group-stage outings.

Meanwhile, Italy were picked out as dark horses ahead of the tournament and have been justifying the cautious hype. Roberto Mancini’s team needed extra time to get past Austria in the last 16 but were the standout side in the group stage and will be tough foes for Roberto Martinez’s Belgium.

The two nations face off in Munich, with a semi-final fixture against the winners of Switzerland vs Spain awaiting the victors.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is it?

The game kicks off at 8pm BST in Munich.

How can I watch it?

The match will be on free-to-air TV on BBC One, with the action also available to stream live on BBC iPlayer.

What is the team news?

In two potential big blows to Belgium, playmaker Kevin De Bruyne and captain Eden Hazard look likely to miss this crucial fixture due to injuries sustained against Portugal. The pair are only “50/50” to play in the semi-finals – if Belgium beat Italy – according to Martinez. We’ll see this evening if anything has changed...

Meanwhile, Italy defenders Giorgio Chiellini and Alessandro Florenzi trained alone earlier this week due to injuries, but the pair have since returned to full training – just in time for this quarter-final, perhaps.

Predicted line-ups

Belgium: Courtois; Alderweireld, Vermaelen, Vertonghen; T Hazard, Witsel, Tielemans, Meunier; Mertens, Lukaku, Carrasco

Italy: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Spinazzola; Barella, Jorginho, Verratti; Chiesa, Immobile, Insigne

Odds

Belgium: 23/10

Draw: 2/1

Italy: 11/8

Prediction

A weakened Belgium could struggle but might just about have the experience to topple a threatening but incomplete Italy. Belgium 1-0 Italy.