Portugal take on Belgium in Seville for their last-16 match at Euro 2020 on Sunday, with a quarter-final against Italy awaiting the winners.

Cristiano Ronaldo equalled Ali Daei’s all-time record for men’s international goals with a double from the penalty spot in a 2-2 draw with France.

The result ensured Portugal progressed as one of the four best third-placed teams and Ronaldo will be hoping to score his 110th international goal against the Red Devils.

Belgium are in fine form, winning each of their three group games including a 2-0 victory against Finland last time out.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match:

When is it?

The fixture will kick-off at 8pm BST at the Estadio de La Cartuja.

How can I watch it?

The match is live on BBC One with coverage starting from 7:30pm BST. It can also be streamed online via BBC iPlayer.

What is the team news?

Roberto Martinez will recall the likes of Jan Vertonghen, Thomas Meunier and Yannick Carrasco after resting several players for the final group game against Finland. Thorgan Hazard will be assessed after picking up a minor knee injury versus Denmark.

Nuno Mendes is still recovering from a thigh issue, so Raphael Guerreiro will start while Nelson Semedo will be assessed before kick-off. Renato Sanches will likely keep his spot after starring against France. Joao Moutinho could also be picked after impressing.

Predicted line-ups:

Belgium: Courtois, Denayer, Vermaelen, Vertonghen, Meunier, De Bruyne, Witsel, T. Hazard, Carrasco, E. Hazard, Lukaku

Portugal: Patricio, Semedo, Pepe, Dias, Guerreiro, Sanches, Danilo, Moutinho, Bernardo Silva, Jota, Ronaldo

Odds:

Belgium: 6/4

Draw: 21/10

Portugal: 2/1

Prediction:

This could be a cagey affair that explodes into life in the later stages. It is a clash of two tournament favourites, and I think Belgium’s midfield will dominate the game. 3-1 Belgium.