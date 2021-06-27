Belgium play Portugal in the last 16 of Euro 2020 at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville on Sunday, with a quarter-final against Italy awaiting the winners.

The Red Devils come into the knockout stages in fine form and have won each of their three matches at the tournament so far.

Roberto Martinez’s side were frustrated in the first half against Finland but an own goal and a Romelu Lukaku strike secured all three points.

Meanwhile, Portugal escaped Group F on a frantic final day of the group stage as Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice from the spot to secure a 2-2 draw with world champions France.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match:

When is it?

The fixture will kick-off at 8pm BST at the Estadio de La Cartuja.

How can I watch it?

The match is live on BBC One with coverage starting from 7:30pm BST. It can also be streamed online via BBC iPlayer.

What is the team news?

Roberto Martinez will recall the likes of Jan Vertonghen, Thomas Meunier and Yannick Carrasco after resting several players for the final group game against Finland. Thorgan Hazard will be assessed after picking up a minor knee injury versus Denmark.

Nuno Mendes is still recovering from a thigh issue, so Raphael Guerreiro will start while Nelson Semedo will be assessed before kick-off. Renato Sanches will likely keep his spot after starring against France. Joao Moutinho could also be picked after impressing.

Predicted line-ups:

Belgium: Courtois, Denayer, Vermaelen, Vertonghen, Meunier, De Bruyne, Witsel, T. Hazard, Carrasco, E. Hazard, Lukaku

Portugal: Patricio, Semedo, Pepe, Dias, Guerreiro, Sanches, Danilo, Moutinho, Bernardo Silva, Jota, Ronaldo

Odds:

Belgium: 6/4

Draw: 21/10

Portugal: 2/1

Prediction:

This could be a cagey affair that explodes into life in the later stages. It is a clash of two tournament favourites, and I think Belgium’s midfield will dominate the game. 3-1 Belgium.