Belgium vs Portugal LIVE: Euro 2020 team news, line-ups and more tonight
Follow live updates from the mouthwatering last-16 clash in Seville
Belgium and Portugal go head-to-head in Seville this evening as Euro 2020’s last-16 action continues.
The mouthwatering fixture will not only be a huge tie in shaping the competition – with the winners going on to face Italy in the quarter-finals – but also in the race for the golden boot. Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo is the competition’s top scorer so far with five goals – having equalled the all-time international goals record for a single player – while Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku has netted three times for his nation at the tournament.
Following Saturday’s games between Wales and Denmark – from which the Danes emerged 4-0 victors – and Italy and Austria, as well as this afternoon’s Netherlands vs Czech Republic match, tonight’s meeting between Belgium and Portugal marks the first real heavyweight clash of the Euro 2020 knockout stages. Belgium have been the world’s No 1-ranked team since overtaking world champions France in 2018, while Portugal are defending European champions.
In the group stage, Belgium were the more impressive of tonight’s opponents, though they did have an easier pool to navigate. Roberto Martinez’s men were 3-0 winners against Russia, beat Denmark 2-1 and saw off Finland 2-0 to top Group B. Meanwhile, Portugal qualified from the ‘group of death’ in third place, beating a stubborn Hungary 3-0 with a late flurry before losing 4-2 to Germany and drawing 2-2 with France.
Follow live updates from Belgium vs Portugal at Euro 2020 below at the conclusion of Netherlands vs Czech Republic.
Netherlands 0-0 Czech Republic
48 mins: Almost a chance for Holland. Dumfries once again makes a run behind the Czech defence as he latches onto a long ball. He has Malen in space over to his left but is unable to find the forward with his volleyed pass.
Netherlands 0-0 Czech Republic
46 mins: Dumfries receives an early yellow card after catching Kaderabek with his arm as they rose for another aerial duel.
Netherlands 0-0 Czech Republic
45 mins: We’re back underway in Budapest - there were no changes at the break.
Half-time: Netherlands 0-0 Czech Republic
There’s been plenty of smart build-up play but a real lack of shots on targets so far, with both sides missing that final ball. Who can provide the difference after the break?
Half-time: Netherlands 0-0 Czech Republic
Here’s more on the story which broke in the hour before kick-off, as Uefa reversed its position on rainbow colours at Euro 2020, saying they are not a political symbol and that they would be “would very much welcome” during Netherlands vs Czech Republic.
Dutch publication NOS reported ahead of the last-16 tie that supporters would not be allowed to sport rainbow colours or carry rainbow flags into the Puskas Arena in Budapest or the city’s fan park.
A spokesperson for the Dutch Football Association (KNVB) seemed to confirm Uefa’s stance on the matter, saying: “The rules of Uefa apply in the fan zone and in the stadium [but] that does not mean that the KNVB supports this decision.”
Netherlands vs Czech Republic: Uefa denies banning rainbow colours at Euro 2020 fixture
Colours are a symbol of the LGBT+ community
HALF-TIME: Netherlands 0-0 Czech Republic
Even between the sides, and even at the break. Netherlands came out well and enjoyed their best spell of the half in the opening 20 minutes before the Czechs grew into the contest and created the best openings of the match, notably through Barak’s shot shortly before half-time. It took a vital block from De Ligt to stop the shot hitting the target - while Netherlands have yet to seriously test Tomas Vaclik at the other end. Some of their build-up play has been super, however, and Denzel Dumfries is having another storming game at right wing-back.
Netherlands 0-0 Czech Republic
45+1: Chance! Brilliant skill from Depay sees the Barcelona forward roll Holes before he scoops a pass through to Van Aanholt, but the wing-back drags his shot wide. He looked like he could have been offside anyway.
Netherlands 0-0 Czech Republic
45 mins: There will be two minutes of added time at the end of the first half. It’s been an intriguing and close contest so far, although the pace has dropped off slightly over the last couple of minutes.
Netherlands 0-0 Czech Republic
41 mins: On second viewing, it looks like Barak’s big chance was actually blocked thanks to a crucial intervention from Matthijs De Ligt. Super challenge.
Netherlands 0-0 Czech Republic
39 mins: But that’s a good response from the Netherlands. It again comes through the excellent Dumfries, who skips past Kaderabek on the right and once again reaches the byline. The wing-back’s low cross is blocked by Vaclik before Coufal hacks clear.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies