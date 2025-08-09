Manchester United sign Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig in deal worth up to £73.7m

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United have completed the signing of RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko in a deal worth up to £73.7million.

After finishing 15th in the Premier League last season – their worst top-flight campaign in 51 years – and losing the Europa League final, the Red Devils have spent the summer undertaking an eye-catching rebuild.

Ruben Amorim’s men signed Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m and Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo for £65m plus £6m in add-ons, with their attack further bolstered by the arrival of Sesko.

The 22-year-old has signed a deal until 2030 at United, who PA understands are paying Leipzig 76.5m euros (£66.3m) plus a potential 8.5m euros (£7.4m) in add-ons.

“The history of Manchester United is obviously very special but what really excites me is the future,” Sesko said.

“When we discussed the project, it was clear that everything is in place for this team to continue to grow and compete for the biggest trophies again soon.

“From the moment that I arrived, I could feel the positive energy and family environment that the club has created. It is clearly the perfect place to reach my maximum level and fulfil all of my ambitions.

“I cannot wait to start learning from Ruben and connecting with my team-mates to achieve the success that we all know we are capable of together.”

Sesko will be unveiled to the Old Trafford crowd at Saturday’s friendly against Fiorentina.

The Slovenia international has long been on the Red Devils’ radar, stretching back to when he left Domzale for RB Salzburg in 2019, and scored 21 goals in all competitions last season.

Newcastle made the first move for Sesko this summer but the player favoured a move to United, who open their Premier League campaign at home to Arsenal next Sunday.

Director of football Jason Wilcox said: “Benjamin possesses a rare combination of electrifying pace and the ability to physically dominate defenders, making him one of the most exceptional young talents in world football.

“We have followed Benjamin’s career closely; all of our data analysis and research concluded that he has the required qualities and personality to thrive at Manchester United.

“Working under the guidance of Ruben and our excellent performance team, Benjamin is joining the perfect environment to support him to reach his world-class potential.

“The desire that all of our new signings have shown to join the club this summer highlights the appeal and stature of Manchester United as we continue to build and develop a team capable of challenging for the biggest honours.”