Bodo-Glimt ‘moved up a step’ after Tottenham defeat ahead of Champions League rematch

Bodo-Glimt sporting director Havard Sakariassen has warned Tottenham they will face a stronger team in this week’s Champions League rematch compared to their Europa League encounter four months ago.

Spurs produced two accomplished performances in May under old boss Ange Postecoglou to break the hearts of the Norwegian minnows and progress into the Europa League final.

Bodo had already made history with their run to the last four of Europe's second-tier competition, with memorable knockout wins over Olympiacos and Lazio, but Tottenham followed up a 3-1 home win with a mature 2-0 victory in the second leg in the Arctic Circle.

Long-term sporting director Sakariassen admitted Kjetil Knutsen's team have since realised areas where they were short ahead of the club’s maiden home fixture in the Champions League against Tottenham on Tuesday.

Sakariassen told PA: “Tottenham actually played a really good game here at Aspmyra against us. Really well organised, loyal to the plan and of course they have really world-class players. If they perform that well in their task, it is always going to be tough for us.

“For us it was a lot of learning. The reflection for us after the game is was there enough level on the physical side? So, actually that brought something to the table for us that we are grateful to have the knowledge about.

“It means we have since then changed and worked in a slightly better and more reflective way to see if we can realise the potential in the physical side of our players.

“I think that made us stronger and hopefully we will see that when we see them again that we actually moved up a step. That will be interesting.”

Sakariassen was diplomatic when asked about Spurs' decision to sack Postecoglou after he secured the club a first trophy in 17 years, which is in sharp contrast to Bodo's philosophy with Knutsen in place since 2018.

Thomas Frank will be in the away dugout for Tottenham this time and another sell-out is expected at Bodo's 8,270-seater Aspmyra Stadion.

“It is Tottenham's decision how they choose to run the club. It's a tough business, that's for sure and I have a lot of respect, we all have respect for the regime that was there when we met them last time. I think they have a great manager now too,” Sakariassen said.

“In our surroundings there is a lot of buzz about this. Of course there is a buzz around us in the city and in Norway about the Champions League.

“We sold a package here for the whole Champions League (campaign) and it's impossible to get them. Probably we could sell out 20 or 30,000 tickets and we have a stadium for 8,008 so the demand is crazy.

“For me personally and I think I can speak for everyone here, we just have positive feelings about Tottenham, but of course we hope to be more competitive with them when we meet.”

