Bournemouth eye Ethan Nwaneri loan move to bolster attack

Bournemouth are interested in Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri, and open to a loan until the end of the season, but the 18-year-old’s preference is to stay until at least the end of the season.

The south-coast club are keen to reshape their attack amid the pending sale of Antoine Semenyo to Manchester City, and there has been a feeling that a temporary deal for Nwaneri might make sense for all parties since he has found himself sidelined for Arsenal.

Only three of the forward's 11 appearances this season have been starts, and two of those came in the Carabao Cup with the other in a comfortable Champions League win over Club Brugge.

Otherwise, Nwaneri has made just six appearances in the Premier League, and none since the 4-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur near the end of November.

Arsenal do not want to sell the player due to his obvious talent, but do want to ensure he gets regular football.

A loan is nevertheless seen by those close to Nwaneri as unlikely in this window. The player is understood to feel he can learn more as part of a serious title challenge - especially if Arsenal win - and is content to be patient and assess his situation at the end of the season.

If Nwaneri is to eventually move, there would be a preference for a move to a big club abroad. Borussia Dortmund were previously interested, but were frustrated when the teenager signed a new contract in the summer.