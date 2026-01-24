Bournemouth vs Liverpool live: Latest team news with Mohamed Salah set for Premier League return
Can Liverpool get back to winning ways in the Premier League with Mohamed Salah back in the fold?
Mohamed Salah is in line for his first Premier League appearance since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations as Liverpool travel south to face Bournemouth.
The Egyptian returned to the fold in Liverpool’s impressive 3-0 win over Marseille on Wednesday, making his first start for the club since 26 November, when the Reds were humiliated by PSV in the Champions League.
Salah’s infamous tirade against Arne Slot and the Reds hierarchy followed 10 days later, though it seems tensions have since been eased and Liverpool will hope the 33-year-old can return to form to help reignite Liverpool’s top four push going into the second half of the season.
Slot’s side are currently on a 13-game unbeaten run in all competitions but are without a win in the league in 2025, having drawn four consecutive outings to Leeds, Fulham, Arsenal and Burnley.
Bournemouth, meanwhile, are now adjusting to life without talisman Antoine Semenyo, though their previous two home games have seen the 15th-placed side give stern tests to Arsenal and Tottenham, beating the latter in a dramatic last-gasp win.
Predicted line-ups
Bournemouth XI: Petrovic; Smith, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Cook, Scott; Jimenez, Kroupi, Adli; Evanilson
Liverpool XI: Alisson; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike
Liverpool team news
Federico Chiesa is “50-50” to return after picking up a knock in the warm-up ahead of the Marseille clash, forcing him off the bench.
Ibrahima Konate is likely to be absent as he deals with a family bereavement.
Alexander Isak remains out for Liverpool, while Conor Bradley is sidelined for the season after his knee injury at Arsenal.
But beyond injuries, Liverpool will have Mohamed Salah available again for the first time since December, after the Egyptian returning from Afcon duty.
Bournemouth team news
The Cherries currently see their attacking options limited with Justin Kluivert, David Brooks, Ben Gannon Doak and Enes Unal all out of action due to injury.
Tyler Adams is also sidelined with a serious knee injury.
When is Bournemouth vs Liverpool?
Liverpool vs Bournemouth is due to kick off at 5:30pm GMT on Saturday 24 January at the Vitality Stadium.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Coverage starts at 5:00pm GMT. NOW TV subscribers can live stream the game on mobile devices, too.
Bournemouth vs Liverpool live
