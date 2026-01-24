Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amine Adli scrambled home a winner in the fifth minute of added time as Liverpool’s dismal title defence suffered another setback with a dramatic 3-2 defeat at Bournemouth.

The Reds looked set to register a fifth successive Premier League draw after Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai cancelled out strikes from Evanilson and Alex Jimenez.

But, with virtually the last kick of an enthralling contest in wet and windy conditions, Cherries winger Adli sparked wild scenes at the Vitality Stadium.

Liverpool remain fourth – 14 points adrift of leaders Arsenal – and could slip out of the Champions League places when Manchester United and Chelsea play on Sunday, while Bournemouth climb to 13th, 10 points clear of the relegation zone.

open image in gallery Bournemouth’s Amine Adli (far right) celebrates his dramatic late winner (Adam Davy/PA). ( PA Wire )

Cody Gakpo replaced Hugo Ekitike in Liverpool’s only change following Wednesday evening’s 3-0 Champions League win in Marseille, while Bournemouth captain Adam Smith came in for the injured Marcus Tavernier.

Arne Slot’s side arrived in rain-soaked Dorset on a 13-match unbeaten run in all competitions but without victory in four top-flight outings in 2026.

The Reds began in the ascendancy, only for clinical Bournemouth to take control of the contest.

After Van Dijk made a mess of dealing with a long pass from Cherries centre-back Marcos Senesi, Alex Scott cut the ball back from the right for Evanilson to slam home his fifth goal of the season.

open image in gallery Evanilson slammed home Bournemouth’s opener after Marcos Senesi’s long ball cut Liverpool’s defence open ( Getty Images )

In a double blow for the visitors, defender Joe Gomez limped off after colliding with goalkeeper Alisson Becker as he attempted to block the 27th-minute opener.

Gomez’s replacement, Wataru Endo, was still waiting to come on when the hosts capitalised on their temporary numerical advantage in the 33rd minute.

With Liverpool’s players backing off, James Hill produced a defence-splitting pass, allowing right winger Jimenez, who was played onside by Van Dijk, to race in behind former Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez and dispatch a first-time finish through the legs of Alisson.

Florian Wirtz flashed wide and Mohamed Salah scuffed a volley straight at Cherries goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic as the away side sought a response.

Reds skipper Van Dijk then partially atoned for his earlier errors by turning home a Szoboszlai corner with the top of his back to halve the deficit in the final minute of an entertaining opening period.

open image in gallery Virgil van Dijk gave Liverpool renewed hope of a comeback ( Liverpool FC via Getty Images )

Andy Robertson, who has been linked with a move this month, replaced Kerkez for a second half which mostly took place in Bournemouth territory.

Yet the reigning champions remained largely toothless in attack.

Following the introduction of Ekitike and Curtis Jones, Ryan Gravenberch powered wide from the edge of the 18-yard box, while Bournemouth posed a threat on the break.

Liverpool eventually levelled with 10 minutes to go. After Reds substitute Rio Ngumoha was fouled just outside Bournemouth’s box, Salah laid off the subsequent free-kick for Szoboszlai to lash into the bottom right corner.

open image in gallery Dominik Szoboszlai thought he had salvaged at least a point for Liverpool ( AFP via Getty Images )

Alisson turned over from Cherries replacement Ryan Christie before Evanilson squandered a golden chance to restore the home team’s lead by poking wide when clean through.

Petrovic then produced a fine fingertip save to deny Wirtz at the other end during a breathless finale.

That stop proved even more significant when Adli forced the ball over the line at the death after a long throw from Hill caused chaos in Liverpool’s area.

PA