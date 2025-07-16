Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Bournemouth sign Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic on five-year deal

The Serbia international, made 31 first-team appearances for the Blues, has joined for a reported £25million.

Simon Peach
Wednesday 16 July 2025 14:37 BST
Djordje Petrovic has joined Bournemouth from Chelsea (Mike Egerton/PA)
Djordje Petrovic has joined Bournemouth from Chelsea (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Archive)

Bournemouth have completed the signing of Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic on a deal until June 2030.

The 25-year-old has been at Stamford Bridge since joining from Major League Soccer side New England Revolution in 2023 and made 31 first-team appearances for the Blues.

Petrovic enjoyed a successful loan spell at Ligue 1 club Strasbourg last season and has now joined the Cherries for a reported £25million, signing a five-year contract at the Vitality Stadium.

“I’m really happy to be here,” the Serbia international said. “I came to Bournemouth because I want to grow and I want to play at the best level.

“Together with this club, with these facilities, I think we can achieve it. I want to help the team get the results, improve every day and be a better player.”

Bournemouth had Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan from Chelsea last season. The Spain international has since joined Arsenal on a permanent basis, while Cherries back-up Mark Travers signed for Everton on Tuesday.

