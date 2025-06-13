Matheus Cunha determined to help change fortunes of ‘dream team’ Man United

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Matheus Cunha is delighted to have joined his “dream team” and determined to help Manchester United bounce back from their worst season in 51 years.

The 20-time English champions are in the midst of a rebuild under Ruben Amorim, having limped home 15th in the Premier League and lost the Europa League final to fellow strugglers Tottenham.

The defeat in Bilbao cost them Champions League qualification, meaning United will spend a first season without European football since 2014-15.

But the Red Devils’ issues did not deter Brazil international Cunha, who completed his eagerly-anticipated £62.5million switch from Wolves on Thursday.

“It is the most common phrase that you can say at this moment, but this is the dream come true,” he told MUTV.

“Maybe outside, I think maybe my decision, they don’t understand. But when you have always dreamed to play here, it’s easier to pick this decision.

“For me, no-one else is like United. Of course, I know it’s been a hard season for everyone. I think my decision shows what this club is for me and what I believe this club can be.

“And, of course, I’ll do everything that I can to manage this inside of me, to play for my dream team and put my dream team to win.”

Cunha loved United growing up and spoke of his admiration for Wayne Rooney, along with many other members of the triumphant 2008 Champions League side.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

The Red Devils are a long way from even qualifying for that competition right now, yet the forward has lofty ambitions.

“I don’t think we have one player who comes here and then doesn’t think about the glory days in Man United,” Cunha said.

“To remember all the times that they win the Premier League, how many titles it was, and of course to qualify for the Champions League. This is what I think about United, you know to put this club on top.

“Then what I can do is everything to show them I’m here to help the team, to conquer these kind of things.”

Cunha is the first of Amorim’s summer recruits and the Brazilian, who has signed a deal until 2030 with the option of another year, is excited to work under the United head coach.

“I really believe in him, everything that he did in Portugal,” he said. “I hope he can conquer the world like he did in Portugal.

“But of course I think he needs the players that can do everything like I’m open to do and help the team, help him. All the conversation that we have had made my decision easier.”