Richarlison brace helps Tottenham win season opener against Burnley

Richarlison netted a brace, including a superb scissor kick, as Thomas Frank picked up a first Premier League win in charge of Tottenham with a 3-0 victory over Burnley.

Frank was without injured pair James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski, but Richarlison’s double helped Spurs secure a first league win since April 6.

Mohammed Kudus twice set up Richarlison for his goals, firstly in the 10th minute before he supplied a cross which the latter volleyed in on the hour mark.

Brennan Johnson added another six minutes later to wrap up the win for Tottenham on a tough top-flight return for Burnley boss Scott Parker at his old club.

Newcastle missed the presence of Alexander Isak as they shared the spoils in a goalless draw with 10-man Aston Villa.

Isak was left out by boss Eddie Howe as the Sweden international tries to force a move away from St James’ Park this summer.

But the Magpies could have done with their star man as they failed to find a way past Villa, who had Ezri Konsa sent off in the 66th minute.

Sunderland marked their return to the Premier League in style after they swept West Ham aside with a 3-0 win at the Stadium of Light.

Following an eight-year absence from the league, the Black Cats went ahead just after the hour mark through Eliezer Mayenda before Dan Ballard’s header doubled their advantage.

Substitute Wilson Isidor came off the bench and put the cherry on top of a perfect afternoon to wrap up three points in Sunderland’s first Premier League appearance since May 2017.

Rodrigo Muniz struck deep into stoppage time as Fulham snatched a 1-1 draw from under the nose of Brighton at the Amex Stadium.

Brazilian forward Muniz pounced six minutes into added time after Brighton failed to deal with Harry Wilson’s corner.

Albion had looked on course to make a winning start to the season when Matt O’Riley tucked home a 55th-minute penalty after Sander Berge brought down Georginio Rutter.