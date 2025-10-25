Slot backs Salah to regain form after poor start

Brentford host Liverpool as the Premier League champions look to get their title defence back on track following three consecutive defeats in the competition.

The Reds opened their campaign with five wins in a row before Arne Slot’s side stumbled to late defeats at Crystal Palace and Chelsea. Harry Maguire’s late header then floored the champions, as Manchester United won their first match at Anfield in nine years, but Liverpool bounced back with a confident 5-1 win at Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday.

Liverpool, though, could expect some more rough treatment and aerial duels against a Brentford side who are one of the most physical and direct teams in the league under Keith Andrews.

Reds boss Slot dropped Mohamed Salah to the bench for the trip to Frankfurt and now faces a decision as to recall the forward following Alexander Isak’s groin injury, with Hugo Ekitike enjoying a fine run of form. Follow the latest team news, build-up and live updates from Brentford v Liverpool, below