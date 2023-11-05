Jump to content

Newcastle condemn racist abuse sent to Bruno Guimaraes and Joe Willock

Newcastle beat Arsenal 1-0 at St James’ Park on Saturday.

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 05 November 2023 10:29
Newcastle’s Joe Willock was targeted on social media (John Walton/PA)
Newcastle have condemned the racist abuse sent to Bruno Guimaraes and Joe Willock on social media following Saturday’s 1-0 win over Arsenal.

Anthony Gordon’s controversial second-half winner ended the Gunners’ unbeaten start to the Premier League season.

Willock revealed the abuse he had been sent on Instagram and urged the platform to find those responsible.

“Newcastle United strongly condemns racist abuse sent to Bruno Guimaraes and Joe Willock via social media following Saturday’s victory over Arsenal,” a Newcastle statement read.

“Our message is clear. There is no room for racism in football or society.

“We are providing support to Bruno and Joe and will work with relevant authorities and social media platforms to identify those responsible so that they can be held to account.”

