Injured Bukayo Saka replaced in Arsenal line-up minutes before kick off with Leeds

Arsenal were dealt a big blow ahead of their Premier League clash with Leeds United at Elland Road as Bukayo Saka was withdrawn from the line-up just minutes before kick off.

Saka, who have been named in Mikel Arteta’s starting XI, shuffled off the pitch during the warm-up to the game and was seen heading down the tunnel with a suspected injury.

The news was confirmed when Noni Madueke was named as his replacement in the starting team and Christian Norgaard moved up to the bench.

Saka was due to captain the team this afternoon with Martin Odegaard starting on the bench but he exited the pitch alongside a phsyiotherapist.

open image in gallery Saka's injury is a blow for Arsenal who are attempting to maintain their lead at the top of the Premier League ( Mike Egerton/PA Wire )

The extent of Saka’s injury, though to be a problem with his left hip, is still unknown but he will play no part in the outing against Leeds as Arsenal look to maintain their lead at the top of the table following their 3-2 defeat to Manchester United last weekend.

Saka’s replacement, Madueke, set up the opening goal of the game by delivering a cross from the right wing onto the head of Martin Zubimendi who nodded it in to the near post in the 27th minute.

Despite their positive start at Elland Road, the Gunners have a growing injury list with Mikel Merino also absent from the game.

Arteta explained Merino’s absence as a foot issue saying before the game: "He's got an issue in his foot. It's a bone that's giving him some pain, and we have some exams, we need some more specialists to look at it and to see how long he will be out."