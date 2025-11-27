Celtic give Martin O’Neill ‘terrific’ European farewell with historic away win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Martin O’Neill savoured a “terrific” final European triumph with Celtic after watching the confidence “flood” into his players during a 3-1 win over Feyenoord in Rotterdam.

O’Neill’s only setback in six games in interim charge so far with Shaun Maloney came against FC Midtjylland when his side shipped three goals in eight minutes.

But Celtic bounced back from conceding early at De Kuip as goals from Yang Hyun-jun, Reo Hatate and Benjamin Nygren saw them move on to seven points in the Europa League.

O’Neill is expected to make way for Frenchman Wilfried Nancy after Sunday’s league game against Hibernian at Easter Road and he will bow out with another memorable European adventure to add to wins over the likes of Juventus, Liverpool and Barcelona earlier in the century.

It was their first away win in Europe since victory over Ferencvaros under Ange Postecoglou four years ago and first in the Netherlands since a 3-1 win over Ajax in O’Neill’s maiden Champions League qualifier in charge in 2001.

The 73-year-old, who led Celtic to the 2003 Uefa Cup final, said: “It’s really big, I must admit. I’m obviously thrilled for the team. There’s a bit of selfishness attached to it all as well. That was lovely to win.

“Just to win away from home, but to win in Feyenoord is just terrific.”

open image in gallery Martin O’Neill masterminded the away win ( AP )

open image in gallery Yang Hyun-jun brought Celtic level ( AP )

The former Republic of Ireland manager walked off to the Celtic fans singing his name.

“Well, I told my two brothers who came to the game, I told them to start the chant, so they must have done so,” he joked.

“Honestly, I’m in great fettle now. Then I’ll wake up and just get ready for the Hibs game. But I might as well enjoy it while it lasts.”

O’Neill has been taking it game by game since returning in the wake of Brendan Rodgers’ departure but five wins from six matches so far, including a Premier Sports Cup semi-final win over Rangers, has exceeded expectations of some at least.

“Hard to say, really, what I thought,” he said. “My two daughters were all for going for it, and then my wife said that I’d probably mess it up. I have been trying to phone her to tell her I hadn’t messed it up so far.

“It’s been great. The results are everything. It’s what you live by, and the results have been terrific.”

open image in gallery Celtic have given themselves a good chance of reaching the next stage of the Europa League ( REUTERS )

O’Neill added: “We played really, really well. There was a period in the game, a fairly lengthy period, where we were totally dominant, controlling the ball, and exuded a lot of confidence, which was a lovely thing to see.

“Obviously, going a goal behind as well, we could have crumbled. I was really proud of them. They showed character and resilience but then, when we got the equaliser, confidence just flooded into the side and they played wonderfully well.

“I said this to them before the game, you will get a chance to play. They’re a very fine side, Feyenoord, they are just going through a dip at this moment, but they’ve got players who can play.

“But they will also give you a chance to play, and we took that chance.”