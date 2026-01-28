Champions League live: Final matchday team news as Chelsea fans hospitalised after ‘incident’
A thrilling finale could be in store as the knockout places are determined
Knockout places are up for grabs as the Champions League reaches a thrilling finale to the competition league phase.
All fixtures on this final matchday will kick off simultaneously with the action set to come thick and fast as the qualifiers for the round of 16 and knockout play-offs are determined. The second year of this new format has again set up an ending with plenty of intrigue, with only Arsenal and Bayern Munich assured of their spots in the top eight and a handful of sides fully eliminated.
It could be a big night for Newcastle United, who take on holders Paris Saint-Germain knowing a win would be enough to avoid the play-offs. Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea all also currently occupy positions in the elite eight despite their domestic up and downs, with Manchester City in contention, too — all will know plenty can change in what promises to be a hectic couple of hours of European football...
Follow all of the latest from the Champions League finale with our live blog below:
What are the fixtures for the Premier League clubs?
Of the six Premier League sides in the competition only Manchester City come into the final fixtures sitting outside of the top eight.
Arsenal (already through), Liverpool, Tottenham, Newcastle and Chelsea all have their fates in their own hands but City are relying on other results to allow them to skip the play-offs.
Here are tonight’s fixtures for the English clubs:
Arsenal vs Kairat
Liverpool vs Qarabag FK
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham
PSG va Newcastle
Napoli vs Chelsea
Man City vs Galatasaray
Chelsea fans urged to take ‘extreme caution’ in Naples
Chelsea have told fans to take "extreme caution" in Naples after two supporters were treated in hospital ahead of their Champions League tie in the Italian city.
Napoli and Chelsea meet at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Wednesday night in the competition's final round of group games.
"The club is aware of an incident that took place on Tuesday evening in Naples," Chelsea posted on their official X account.
"Two fans are being treated in hospital, having sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
"The club would like to remind all supporters to exercise extreme caution whilst in the city and take note of the advice shared ahead of this fixture."
Who can break into top eight?
There are five teams outside the top eight but all within one win away from getting themselves an automatic spot in the last-16 (depending on other results).
Currently sitting ninth to 13th in the table are: Barcelona, Sporting, Man City, Atletico Madrid and Atalanta.
Should these teams win this evening they could jump ahead of the sides above them and avoid a play-off.
Arsenal already through to last-16
For two teams, Arsenal and Bayern Munich, tonight’s matches are dead rubbers.
They are fighting it out amongst themselves for whoever finishes first in the table but both have already qualified for the last-16.
Arsenal top the table with a 100% winning record of seven from seven and have 21 points meaning only Bayern can catch them.
With 18 points, Bayern cannot finish lower than fourth even if they lose tonight meaning they have qualified for the next round proper as well.
That also means that six places in the top eight are up for grabs.
Currently sitting third to eighth are: Real Madrid, Liverpool, Tottenham, PSG, Newcastle and Chelsea. However there are five other teams all within one victory of them and could nick a qualifying spot if results go their way.
What's at stake tonight?
Tonight sees the conclusion of the Champions League league phase with 18 matches taking place simultaneously to determine the end result of the table.
Those sides who finish in the top eight will automatically make it through to the last-16 knockout round while the following 16 sides with enter a two-legged play-off to determine who progresses.
The bottom eight teams are eliminated from the competition.
There’s plenty at stake and all six Premier League clubs are in with a chance of finishing in the top eight so we’ll see how things play out.
Champions League finale live
Permutations at the ready....
The finale to the league phase of the Champions League is here, promising to provide plenty of action, twists and turns as the knockout qualifiers are determined. All EIGHTEEN games kick off simultaneously at 8pm GMT this evening, with the top eight finishers progressing directly to the round of 16 and 16 more into the knockout play offs, with the rest left to stew over the mistakes of a campaign cut short.
We’ll have every goal covered throughout what could be a hectic night.
