Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson welcomes plan to expand Championship play-offs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson has welcomed the prospect of an expanded play-off system in the Championship, insisting there is no shortage of Premier League potential in the division.

Moves are afoot to increase the promotion shootout from four to six teams from next season, with the issue set to be decided at an extraordinary general meeting next month.

Reports suggest there is some wariness from the Premier League over a possible dilution in quality but Parkinson, whose sixth-placed side face third-placed Ipswich in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday, has no such concerns.

"It's so competitive, just look at this division, it's incredible," he said.

"It's the tightness and competitiveness of the division, there's so many teams in contention and we're one of them.

"There are teams who have (gone up) and established themselves as Premier League teams. Look at Sunderland for instance, they've spent the money from the TV revenue wisely, they've got themselves in a great position and it shows it can be done.

"Looking at the Championship there's a lot of potentially huge clubs in this division - probably, in terms of support, bigger than some teams that are in there (the Premier League) at the moment."

open image in gallery Regis Le Bris led Sunderland to a top-flight return via the play-offs last season ( PA Wire )

Parkinson has no worries about cup commitments distracting from the ultimate aim of winning promotion and is eager to steer the Welsh club into the fifth round for the first time since 1996-97.

"It is a distraction but I think it's a welcome one," he said.

"We speak about the magic of the FA Cup so when the games come I want us to enjoy it. I want us to go out there with real positivity about our performance."

PA