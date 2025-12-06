Charlton fan dies after Portsmouth match abandoned for medical emergency

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Charlton Athletic supporter has died after suffering a medical emergency during the club’s Championship clash against Portsmouth, causing the match to be abandoned.

The Saturday lunchtime clash at the Valley was halted in the 12th minute while the supporter received treatment and was subsequently postponed.

And Charlton later confirmed that the fan had passed away in hospital despite the efforts of medical staff at the scene.

“The club are devastated to report that a Charlton Athletic supporter has died following a medical emergency during today’s game at The Valley against Portsmouth,” read a club statement.

“The match was halted in the 12th minute while the supporter received treatment and was subsequently postponed. The club would like to thank the Charlton staff and first responders who did everything they could, but sadly the supporter later passed away in hospital.

“The club are grateful to supporters in attendance and the Portsmouth players and staff for their patience and understanding as this tragedy unfolded. Everyone at the club sends their heartfelt condolences to the supporter’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.”

open image in gallery The medical emergency took place in the lower tier of Charlton’s covered end ( WSL Football via Getty Images )

The game was suspended with just 12 minutes on the clock as the medical teams went to help the fan suffering a medical emergency in the lower tier of the Covered End stand.

Both sides stayed on the pitch for around seven more minutes before referee Matthew Donohue ordered the players to leave the field in the 19th minute and they headed down the tunnel.

The supporter was seen taken away on a stretcher by paramedics after around 12 minutes of treatment. Around 45 minutes after the incident first happened, an announcement came over the tannoy that the match had been abandoned.

“Everyone here at Charlton sends their very best wishes to the supporter affected,” said stadium announcer Dave Lockwood. “We thank our medical team and first responders.

“We will inform when the match will be rescheduled and that will be announced in due course. Please make your way out safely, calmly and in orderly fashion.”

Charlton initially confirmed the abandonment, and said the match would be rescheduled in due course, before later confirming that the supporter had sadly passed away in hospital.

Portsmouth added their condolences in a post on social media, once news of the death emerged.

“Pompey are devastated to learn that the Charlton supporter taken ill at today’s game has passed away,” the statement read. “Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with their family and friends at this difficult time.”

A minute’s applause had been held before the game for former Charlton players Billy Bonds and Marvin Hinton, who both passed away recently, and Portsmouth had the better of the early going, with Addicks centre-back Lloyd Jones picking up a yellow card.

However, the match was suspended when it became clear the spectator would require immediate medical attention and later abandoned completely.