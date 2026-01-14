Chelsea v Arsenal live: Saliba and Palmer face late calls for Carabao Cup semi-final
Liam Rosenior takes charge of his first match at Stamford Bridge after his reign began with a win against Charlton in the FA Cup
Liam Rosenior will look to waste no time in taking Chelsea to Wembley as his new side prepares for the visit of Arsenal in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.
Rosenior got off to a perfect start in his first match in the Blues dugout as his side beat Charlton 5-1 in the FA Cup third round on Saturday night, and is now tasked with his maiden outing in front of the Stamford Bridge faithful.
But in Mikel Arteta’s table-topping Gunners, the former Strasbourg and Hull manager faces an almighty task, with Arsenal unbeaten since losing to Aston Villa at the start of December.
Chelsea sealed their place in the last four by surviving a scare at League One side Cardiff, while Arsenal scraped past Crystal Palace on penalties in the quarter-finals.
Do Arsenal have a Viktor Gyokeres problem?
Another big game for Arsenal means there will be more scrutiny of their big-money striker Viktor Gyokeres, should he start this evening.
Gyokeres has not scored from open play in his last 10 appearances for Arsenal, with nine of those starts. His only goal in that run was a penalty against Everton.
Arsenal have a Viktor Gyokeres problem and Mikel Arteta’s next move is clear
Liam Rosenior plays down big-game talk ahead of Chelsea’s cup clash with Arsenal
Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has played down suggestions his Stamford Bridge debut against London rivals Arsenal is the biggest game of his managerial career.
Just over a week on from his appointment on a six-and-a-half-year contract, the 41-year-old will lead the Blues into Wednesday evening’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against the Premier League leaders.
Rosenior arrived in west London following an impressive spell with French club Strasbourg after almost leading Hull to the Championship play-offs following an interim stint in charge of Derby.
William Saliba and Leandro Trossard are doubts for Arsenal and face late calls
Mikel Arteta revealed Arsenal could be without four key players for their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Chelsea .
Arteta disclosed new injury concerns over William Saliba and Leandro Trossard, while adding that Piero Hincapie and Riccardo Calafiori remain sidelined.
“Those two [Hincapie and Calafiori] are not available yet and the others that we have are Willie [Saliba] and Leo [Trossard]. Those two are a doubt,” explained the Spaniard.
While Arteta did not offer any more information on the nature of Saliba and Trossard’s issues, he did clarify that the club “don’t know” the results of Hincapie’s scan while providing more information on Calafiori.
Chelsea to leave Reece James and Cole Palmer semi-final decision to last minute
Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior will make late decisions on the fitness of Reece James and Cole Palmer, as well as Malo Gusto, ahead of Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Arsenal.
“I’ll make a decision on Cole, Reece and Malo,” Rosenior said. “I’m giving them some extra time. I’ve got time to make a decision. I haven’t made a decision on the team. We’ll make that decision tomorrow or on the morning of Wednesday.”
What is the Arsenal team news?
Kai Havertz returned as a substitute against Portsmouth on Sunday but this one is likely to come too soon for a starting berth against his former club. Defensive options Piero Hinacpie, Riccardo Calafiori and Cristhian Mosquera are all on the brink of a return while Leandro Trossard and William Saliba face late fitness tests.
What is the Chelsea team news?
Chelsea will make a late call on key duo Cole Palmer and Reece James, after both missed the win against Charlton, with Malo Gusto also facing a late fitness test. In a further blow, Moises Caicedo is suspended after picking up his second yellow card in the competition in December’s win at Cardiff.
Good evening
Liam Rosenior takes charge of his first Chelsea match at Stamford Bridge as the Blues host Premier League leaders Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-finals on Wednesday.
Rosenior got off to a perfect start in his first match in the Blues dugout as his side beat Charlton 5-1 in the FA Cup third round on Saturday night.
As for Mikel Arteta’s Gunners, they are unbeaten since losing to Aston Villa at the start of December, including a penalty shoot-out win over Crystal Palace in the quarter-finals, and last time out defeated Portsmouth 4-1 in the FA Cup.
It finished all-square the last time these two met in November, with Mikel Merino cancelling out Trevoh Chalobah’s goal in a match memorable for Moises Caicedo’s red card in the first-half.
