Chelsea host Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday and the Blues will be hoping to capitalise on their winning momentum from the FA Cup semi-final.

The Blues beat Crystal Palace 2-0 at Wembley to secure a final against Liverpool in May but it wasn’t all good news. Mateo Kovacic limped off injured in the first half and manager Thomas Tuchel has provided an update on the player.

“He is in pain and the ankle is swollen,” Tuchel said. “It’s a huge ankle right now. It does not look so good but let’s wait for the examination.”

The player slipped when attempting to get into the box to find the Blues’ opener but found injury instead. This means the star isn’t likely to feature in the match against Arsenal.

But who could line-up and how do fans watch? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 7.45pm on Wednesday, 20 April at Stamford Bridge.

How can I watch?

The fixture will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League. Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app.

Team news

Chelsea’s FA Cup semi-final saw Mateo Kovacic limp off with an ankle injury and so he is in doubt for this fixture. Long-term absentees Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi will also be missing but Ross Barkley could return from illness.

Arsenal, meanwhile, may see the return of Takehiro Tomiyasu as he is scheduled to be back in training this week. Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney are both out with injury and Alexandre Lacazette is a doubt after he tested positive for Covid last week.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Mendy; James, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Werner; Lukaku.

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tavares; Xhaka, Lokonga; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Martinelli

Prediction

Arsenal’s recent dip in form and their FA Cup semi-final win will give Chelsea confidence heading into this match. The Gunners are fighting for a top four spot but Thomas Tuchel’s side should be able to bag a win at home. Chelsea 2-1 Arsenal.