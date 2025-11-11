Sam Kerr stars in first Chelsea start for almost two years as Blues thrash St Polten

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sam Kerr scored twice on her first Chelsea start since December 2023 to spearhead the Blues to a commanding 6-0 Women’s Champions League victory away to St Polten.

Kerr, recently back from an ACL injury, demonstrated her impact by slotting home Chelsea’s fourth goal in the 75th minute, before heading in the sixth during stoppage time, as Sonia Bompastor’s side climbed to second in the table.

Wieke Kaptein and a Catarina Macario brace had already put the visitors in command, with Lisa Ebert’s own goal further compounding the home side’s misery.

Chelsea went ahead after 12 minutes as Macario slid the ball up to Ellie Carpenter who picked out Kaptein’s run into the box. The home side had numbers back but were unable to prevent the Netherlands international slipping the ball beyond goalkeeper Carina Schluter into the bottom corner.

open image in gallery Kerr started for Chelsea for the first time since December 2023 following an ACL injury ( REUTERS/Elisabeth Mandl )

Defender Naomi Girma thought she had made it two when the ball rebounded off the post, hit her and went in, but the offside flag intervened to chalk the goal off.

Chelsea would not be denied though, and a minute before the break Macario doubled their lead. Johanna Rytting Kaneryd worked the ball up to her and the forward stepped inside and rattled a finish low across the goalkeeper and in.

Alyssa Thompson won a penalty by tricking her way past defender Izabela Krizaj and drawing a foul. From the spot, Macario stepped up and found the corner for her second and her team’s third.

Kerr’s first goal gave the scoreline the gloss Chelsea’s dominance had warranted, but there was more to come in the closing stages.

Lauren James’ cross was deflected into her own net by the unfortunate Ebert before Kerr headed in Niamh Charles’ cross in stoppage time.