Christian Eriksen expects ‘very different team’ at Manchester United next season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Christian Eriksen admits Manchester United were fortunate to avoid relegation and retain the the backing of fans who could have caused “chaos” during the club’s worst season in 51 years.

But the departing midfielder believes better times lie ahead at Old Trafford and backed boss Ruben Amorim to create a “very different team next season”.

United brought the curtain down on a campaign to forget four days after blowing their chance at silverware and Champions League qualification by losing the Europa League final to fellow strugglers Tottenham.

Sunday’s 2-0 win against Aston Villa helped lift the mood and secured 15th spot in the Premier League, with boss Amorim telling fans afterwards that “the good days are coming” after a “disaster season”.

“I think you’ve seen progress – of course the results haven’t really shown that,” Eriksen told the PA news agency. “One hundred per cent the results haven’t shown that.

“I think the football we came from (Erik) ten Hag to this is obviously going to take time to adapt, and obviously it’s been far below the standard of the club and the players here.

“I think the players individually are very, very good players, and they should never be where we are in the table. It’s up to them to turn around but, yeah, I’m confident they’ll be a very different team next season, I’m sure.”

It will be hard to be much worse and Eriksen acknowledged 15th-placed United were lucky to end up 17 points clear of the drop zone.

“I think unfortunately there’s been a lot of lows this season with the games, and obviously the final was the missing piece,” he said. “It’s football.

Get 3 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Get 3 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

“For me now I think people are lucky that we are where we are, not relegated with the team with the season we’ve had. Next season it has to be better, and I’m sure it will be. I’m looking forward to watching it from the sides.”

While United faltered on the field, the supporters backed the players and manager from the stands during the dark moments – something Harry Maguire admitted had taken the dressing room aback.

“There’s been so many games this season where they could have caused a lot of chaos where we’ve been disappointed with our football,” Eriksen said. “But obviously the fans, like Harry said, I think to our surprise really have supported us.

“Obviously, at home has been, even in the stadium, there’s been games where it’s been not good enough, but they’ve really been supportive and away especially they’ve been even more on their toes and even in the worst times.

“The club is happy to have those supporters who really support the players and the club no matter what.”

Eriksen now becomes one of those fans as his three-season stay at Old Trafford comes to an end.

The 33-year-old scored a penalty on his final United appearance, saying he “was happy to see that go in and finish off like I started: with a smile on my face”.

Eriksen did not go on the post-season tour to Asia ahead of his contract expiring and is looking forward to the next chapter in his career.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time,” the Denmark international said. “It’s a club I’ve always looked up to – the club size and everything around it.

“I’ve loved the pressure, loved the style of play with the different managers and the people at the club.

“I mean, they’ve taken really good care of me and my family, so in that sense I’ve had three very, very good years.

“Obviously it’s been a lot of ups and downs in football, but I think in general I’ve had a special time.

“Future? First of all there’s a bit of a holiday and national team. Then after they we’ll see where next season starts, but at the moment there’s nothing (lined up). There’s options.”

As for Villa, Morgan Rogers’ controversially disallowed goal in the defeat at Old Trafford helped mean Europa League football awaits next term rather than Champions League.

Boss Unai Emery said: “Frustrated today, but we are in the Europa League, we are in Europe.

“To be in Europe is important and being in three years in a row I think is something we are showing our consistency.”