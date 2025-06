Club World Cup 2025: How to watch every match on TV and online

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The 2025 Club World Cup begins on 14 June as the world’s top clubs meet in the USA to contest the first edition of the newly formatted competition.

European giants including Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Champions League winners PSG are set to battle for the new trophy, with Fifa also putting aside almost £100m in prize money for the winners.

And the continent’s best clubs will meet the best teams from across the rest of world football in the 32-team tournament, with South American giants Boca Juniors, River Plate and Fluminense also in action alongside Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami and Saudi side Al-Hilal.

The competition kicks off with Inter Miami facing Al Ahly on 14 June as the first match of a 48-game group stage, with the competition concluding with the final on 13 July.

And with matches almost every day between now and then, we’ve provided a guide with information on how to watch the Club World Cup for free in the UK.

How to watch the Club World Cup

DAZN will be broadcasting each match of the tournament live, from the opener up to and including the final, for free in the UK.

All users need to do is sign up for the company’s DAZN Freemium service, with the option to watch ad-free coverage for £14.99.

Users can watch DAZN from anywhere by using the DAZN App on TVs, smartphones and any device with a web browser.

The streaming service has hired several footballing legends as part of it’s coverage team, with Ronaldo Nazario, Claude Makalele, Sami Khedira, John Obi Mikel and Christian Vieri among the former players to feature on the punditry line-up, alongside Shay Given and Premier League striker Callum Wilson.

Ade Oladipo, Kelly Somers and Olivia Buzaglo will act as hosts for the coverage alongside former Football Italia presenter James Richardson.

And Conor McNamara will head the commentary team, with former Premier League players Andros Townsend, Michael Brown, Brad Friedel, Rob Green and Danny Higginbotham among the notable co-commentators.

Club World Cup schedule and fixtures

GROUP STAGE

Saturday, June 14

Group A: Al Ahly Egypt vs. Inter Miami, 8 p.m. ET (1 a.m. BST) (Miami)

Sunday, June 15

Group C: Bayern Munich vs. Auckland City, 12 pm ET (5 p.m. BST) (Cincinnati)

Group B: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Atlético Madrid, 3 pm ET (8 p.m. BST) (Pasadena)

Group A: Palmeiras vs. Porto, 6 pm ET (11 p.m. BST) (East Rutherford)

Group B: Botafogo vs. Seattle Sounders, 10 p.m. ET (3 a.m. BST) (Seattle)

Monday, June 16

Group C: Chelsea vs. León, 3 pm ET (8 p.m. BST) (Atlanta)

Group D: Boca Juniors vs. Benfica, 6 p.m. ET (11 p.m. BST) (Miami)

Group C: Flamengo vs. Espérance de Tunis, 9 p.m. ET (2 a.m. BST) (Philadelphia)

Tuesday, June 17

Group F: Fluminense vs. Borussia Dortmund, 12 p.m. ET (5 p.m. BST) (East Rutherford)

Group E River Plate vs. Urawa Red Diamonds, 3 p.m. ET (8 p.m. BST) (Seattle)

Group F: Ulsan HD vs. Mamelodi Sundowns, 6 p.m. ET (11 p.m. BST) (Orlando)

Group E: Monterrey vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m. ET (8 p.m. BST) (Pasadena)

Wednesday, June 18

Group G: Manchester City vs. Wydad AC, 12 p.m. ET (5 p.m. BST) (Philadelphia)

Group H: Real Madrid vs. Al Hilal, 3 p.m. ET (8 p.m. BST) (Miami)

Group H: Pachuca vs. FC Salzburg, 6 p.m. ET (11 p.m. BST) (Cincinnati)

Group G: Al Ain vs. Juventus, 9 p.m. (2 a.m. BST) (Washington)

Thursday, June 19

Group A: Palmeiras vs. Al Ahly, 12 p.m. ET, (5 p.m. BST) (East Rutherford)

Group A: Inter Miami vs. Porto, 3 p.m. ET, (8 p.m. BST) (Atlanta)

Group B: Seattle Sounders vs. Atlético Madrid, 6 p.m. ET (11 p.m. BST) (Seattle)

Group B: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Botafogo, 9 p.m. ET, (2 a.m . BST)(Pasadena)

Friday, June 20

Group C: Benfica vs. Auckland City, 12 p.m. ET, (5 p.m. BST) (Orlando)

Group D: Flamengo vs. Chelsea, 2 p.m. ET, (7 p.m. BST) (Philadelphia)

Group D: León vs. Espérance de Tunis, 6 p.m. ET, (11 p.m. BST) (Nashville)

Group C: Bayern Munich vs. Boca Juniors , 9 p.m. ET, (2 a.m. BST) (Miami)

Saturday, June 21

Group F: Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Borussia Dortmund, 12 p.m. ET, (5 p.m. BST) (Cincinnati)

Group E: Inter Milan vs. Urawa Red Diamonds, 3 p.m. ET, (8 p.m. BST) (Seattle)

Group F: Fluminense vs. Ulsan HD, 6 p.m. ET, (11 p.m. BST) (East Rutherford)

Group E: River Plate vs. Monterrey, 9 p.m. ET, (2 a.m. BST) (Pasadena)

Sunday, June 22

Group G: Juventus vs. Wydad AC, 12 p.m. ET, (5 p.m. BST) (Philadelphia)

Group H: Real Madrid vs. Pachuca, 3 p.m. ET, (8 p.m. BST) (Charlotte)

Group H: FC Salzburg vs. Al Hilal, 6 p.m. ET, (11 p.m. BST) (Washington)

Group G: Manchester City vs. Al Ain, 9 p.m. ET, (2 a.m. BST) (Atlanta)

Monday, June 23

Group B: Atlético Madrid vs. Botafogo, 3 p.m. ET, (8 p.m. BST) (Pasadena)

Group B: Seattle Sounders vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m. ET, (8 p.m. BST) (Seattle)

Group A: Inter Miami vs. Palmeiras, 9 p.m. ET, (2 a.m. BST) (Miami Gardens)

Group A: Porto vs. Al Ahly, 9 p.m. ET, (2 a.m. BST) (East Rutherford)

Tuesday, June 24

Group C: Benfica vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m. ET, (8 p.m. BST) (Charlotte)

Group C: Auckland City vs. Boca Juniors, 3 p.m. ET, (8 p.m. BST) (Nashville)

Group D: Espérance de Tunis vs. Chelsea, 9 p.m. ET, (2 a.m. BST) (Philadelphia)

Group D: León vs. Flamengo, 9 p.m. ET, (2 a.m. BST) (Orlando)

Wednesday, June 25

Group F: Borussia Dortmund vs. Ulsan HD, 3 p.m. ET, (8 p.m. BST) (Cincinnati)

Group F: Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Fluminense, 3 p.m. ET, (8 p.m. BST) (Miami)

Group E: Inter Milan vs. River Plate, 9 p.m. ET, (2 a.m. BST) (Seattle)

Group E: Urawa Red Diamonds vs. Monterrey, 9 p.m. ET, (2 a.m. BST) (Pasadena)

Thursday, June 26

Group G: Wydad AC vs. Al Ain, 3 p.m. ET, (8 p.m. BST) (Washington)

Group G: Juventus vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m. ET, (8 p.m. BST) (Orlando)

Group H: Al Hilal vs. Mexico Pachuca, 9 p.m. ET, (2 a.m. BST) (Nashville)

Group H: FC Salzburg vs. Real Madrid, 9 p.m. ET, (2 a.m. BST) (Philadelphia)

ROUND OF 16

Saturday, June 28

Match 49: Winners of Group A vs. Runners of Group B (Philadelphia)

Match 50: Winners of Group C vs. Runners of Group D (Charlotte)

Sunday, June 29

Match 51: Winners of Group B vs. Runners of Group A (Atlanta)

Match 52: Winners of Group D vs. Runners of Group C (Miami)

Monday, June 30

Match 53: Winners of Group E vs. Runners of Group F (Charlotte)

Match 54: Winners of Group G vs. Runners of Group H (Orlando)

Tuesday, July 1

Match 55: Winners of Group F vs. Runners of Group E (Atlanta)

Match 56: Winners of Group H vs. Runners of Group G (Miami)

QUARTERFINALS

Friday, July 4

Match 57: Winners of Match 49 vs. Winners of Match 50 (Philadelphia)

Match 58: Winners of Match 53 vs. Winners of Match 54 (Orlando)

Saturday, July 5

Match 59: Winners of Match 51 vs. Winners of Match 52 (Atlanta)

Match 60: Winners of Match 55 vs. Winners of Match 56 (East Rutherford)

SEMIFINALS

Tuesday, July 8

Match 61: Winners of Match 57 vs. Winners of Match 58 (East Rutherford)

Wednesday, July 9

Match 62: Winners of Match 59 vs. Winners of Match 60 (East Rutherford)

FINAL

Sunday, July 13

Match 63: Winners of Match 61 vs. Winners of Match 62 (East Rutherford)

