What time is the Club World Cup 2025 draw? Teams, pots and how to watch today
Everything you need to know ahead of the draw for the event
The draw for the expanded Club World Cup is set to be held ahead of the 2025 edition of Fifa’s competition.
The revamped event adds yet more fixtures to an already crowded football calendar and will take place in June and July of next year.
32 teams will feature in a new format criticised by players, coaches and footballing figures including Premier League chief executive Richard Masters and Javier Tebas, the president of La Liga.
The tournament will be held in the United States.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the draw.
When is the Club World Cup draw?
The draw for the 2025 Club World Cup will be held in Miami on Thursday 5 December 2024 at 6pm GMT (1pm local time).
How can I watch it?
Viewers wishing to watch the draw can tune in on Fifa.com and Fifa’s YouTube channel.
When and where will the Club World Cup be held?
The 2025 Club World Cup takes place in the United States from 15 June to 13 July. The venues are as follows, with Miami hosting the opening match and the final held at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
- Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, Georgia
- TQL Stadium – Cincinnati, Ohio
- Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte, North Carolina
- Rose Bowl Stadium – Los Angeles, California
- Hard Rock Stadium – Miami, Florida
- GEODIS Park – Nashville, Tennessee
- MetLife Stadium – New Jersey
- Camping World Stadium – Orlando, Florida
- Inter&Co Stadium – Orlando, Florida
- Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Lumen Field – Seattle, Washington
- Audi Field – Washington, DC.
What are the draw pots?
Pot 1
- Manchester City (ENG)
- Real Madrid (ESP)
- Bayern Munich (GER)
- PSG (FRA)
- Flamengo (BRA)
- Palmeiras (BRA)
- River Plate (ARG)
- Fluminense (BRA)
Pot 2
- Chelsea (ENG)
- Dortmund (GER)
- Inter (ITA)
- FC Porto (POR)
- Atletico Madrid (ESP)
- Benfica (POR)
- Juventus (ITA)
- Salzburg (AUT)
Pot 3
- Al Hilal (SAU)
- Ulsan HD (SOUTH COLOR)
- Al Ahly (EGI)
- Wydad Casablanca (MAR)
- Monterrey (MEX)
- Leon (MEX)
- Boca Juniors (ARG)
- Botafogo (BRA)
Pot 4
- Urawa Red Diamonds (JPN)
- Al Ain (UAE)
- Hope of Tunis (TUN)
- Mamelodi Sundowns (AFR)
- Pachuca (MEX)
- Seattle Sounders (USA)
- Auckland City (NZL)
- Inter Miami (USA)
How did clubs qualify?
The 32 entrants are listed below, as well as how they earned qualification:
- Al Ahly (EGY) – 2020/21, 2022/23 and 2023/24 CAF Champions League
- Wydad (MAR) – 2021/22 CAF Champions League
- ES Tunis (TUN) - CAF ranking pathway
- Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA) - CAF ranking pathway
- Al Hilal (KSA) – 2021 AFC Champions League
- Urawa Red Diamonds (JPN) – 2022 AFC Champions League
- Al Ain (UAE) - 2023/24 AFC Champions League
- Ulsan HD FC (KOR) - AFC ranking pathway
- Chelsea (ENG) – 2020/21 UEFA Champions League
- Real Madrid (ESP) – 2021/22 and 2023/24 UEFA Champions League
- Manchester City (ENG) – 2022/23 UEFA Champions League
- Bayern Munich (GER) – UEFA ranking pathway
- Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) – UEFA ranking pathway
- Inter Milan (ITA) – UEFA ranking pathway
- Porto (POR) - UEFA ranking pathway
- Benfica (POR) – UEFA ranking pathway
- Borussia Dortmund (GER) - UEFA ranking pathway
- Juventus (ITA) - UEFA ranking pathway
- Atletico Madrid (ESP) - UEFA ranking pathway
- FC Salzburg (AUT) - UEFA ranking pathway
- Monterrey (MEX) – 2021 Concacaf Champions Cup
- Seattle Sounders (USA) – 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup
- Club Leon (MEX) – 2023 Concacaf Champions Cup
- Pachuca (MEX) - 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup
- Auckland City (NZL) – OFC ranking pathway
- Palmeiras (BRA) – 2021 CONMEBOL Libertadores
- Flamengo (BRA) – 2022 CONMEBOL Libertadores
- Fluminense (BRA) – 2023 CONMEBOL Libertadores
- Botafogo(BRA) - 2024 CONMEBOL Libertadores
- River Plate (ARG) - CONMEBOL ranking pathway
- Boca Juniors (ARG) - CONMEBOL ranking pathway
- Inter Miami (USA) - Host nation slot
