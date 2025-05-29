Club World Cup 2025: Full schedule, fixtures, dates and venues for Chelsea and Man City

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Fifa Club World Cup 2025 is now just days away with Chelsea and Manchester City ready to battle the likes of Real Madrid, Copa Libertadores champions Botafogo and the winner of the Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain or Inter Milan.

Pep Guardiola’s side are the defending champions, having claimed victory in 2023 with goals from Julian Alvarez and Phil Foden in a comfortable 4-0 final win against Fluminense.

Lionel Messi will feature for Inter Miami with the MLS side kicking things off against Al Ahly, with the opener and every other game available to watch live on DAZN.

While City and Real Madrid enter the revamped 32-team tournament as joint-favourites, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Inter Milan and PSG are among the most-fancied sides this summer.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Club World Cup and the full schedule and fixtures:

Club World Cup draw in full

Group A: Palmeiras, Porto, Al Ahly, Inter Miami

Group B: Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid, Botafogo, Seattle Sounders

Group C: Bayern Munich, Auckland City, Boca Juniors, Benfica

Group D: Flamengo, Esperance Sportive de Tunisie, Chelsea, Club Leon

Group E: River Plate, Urawa Red Diamonds, Monterrey, Inter Milan

Group F: Fluminense, Borussia Dortmund, Ulsan, Mamelodi Sundowns

Group G: Manchester City, Wydad, Al Ain, Juventus

Group H: Real Madrid, Al Hilal, Pachuca, Salzburg

Club World Cup schedule and fixtures

GROUP STAGE

Saturday, June 14

Group A: Al Ahly Egypt vs. Inter Miami, 8 p.m. ET (1 a.m. BST) (Miami)

Sunday, June 15

Group C: Bayern Munich vs. Auckland City, 12 pm ET (5 p.m. BST) (Cincinnati)

Group B: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Atlético Madrid, 3 pm ET (8 p.m. BST) (Pasadena)

Group A: Palmeiras vs. Porto, 6 pm ET (11 p.m. BST) (East Rutherford)

Group B: Botafogo vs. Seattle Sounders, 10 p.m. ET (3 a.m. BST) (Seattle)

Monday, June 16

Group C: Chelsea vs. León, 3 pm ET (8 p.m. BST) (Atlanta)

Group D: Boca Juniors vs. Benfica, 6 p.m. ET (11 p.m. BST) (Miami)

Group C: Flamengo vs. Espérance de Tunis, 9 p.m. ET (2 a.m. BST) (Philadelphia)

Tuesday, June 17

Group F: Fluminense vs. Borussia Dortmund, 12 p.m. ET (5 p.m. BST) (East Rutherford)

Group E River Plate vs. Urawa Red Diamonds, 3 p.m. ET (8 p.m. BST) (Seattle)

Group F: Ulsan HD vs. Mamelodi Sundowns, 6 p.m. ET (11 p.m. BST) (Orlando)

Group E: Monterrey vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m. ET (8 p.m. BST) (Pasadena)

Wednesday, June 18

Group G: Manchester City vs. Wydad AC, 12 p.m. ET (5 p.m. BST) (Philadelphia)

Group H: Real Madrid vs. Al Hilal, 3 p.m. ET (8 p.m. BST) (Miami)

Group H: Pachuca vs. FC Salzburg, 6 p.m. ET (11 p.m. BST) (Cincinnati)

Group G: Al Ain vs. Juventus, 9 p.m. (2 a.m. BST) (Washington)

Thursday, June 19

Group A: Palmeiras vs. Al Ahly, 12 p.m. ET, (5 p.m. BST) (East Rutherford)

Group A: Inter Miami vs. Porto, 3 p.m. ET, (8 p.m. BST) (Atlanta)

Group B: Seattle Sounders vs. Atlético Madrid, 6 p.m. ET (11 p.m. BST) (Seattle)

Group B: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Botafogo, 9 p.m. ET, (2 a.m . BST)(Pasadena)

Friday, June 20

Group C: Benfica vs. Auckland City, 12 p.m. ET, (5 p.m. BST) (Orlando)

Group D: Flamengo vs. Chelsea, 2 p.m. ET, (7 p.m. BST) (Philadelphia)

Group D: León vs. Espérance de Tunis, 6 p.m. ET, (11 p.m. BST) (Nashville)

Group C: Bayern Munich vs. Boca Juniors , 9 p.m. ET, (2 a.m. BST) (Miami)

Saturday, June 21

Group F: Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Borussia Dortmund, 12 p.m. ET, (5 p.m. BST) (Cincinnati)

Group E: Inter Milan vs. Urawa Red Diamonds, 3 p.m. ET, (8 p.m. BST) (Seattle)

Group F: Fluminense vs. Ulsan HD, 6 p.m. ET, (11 p.m. BST) (East Rutherford)

Group E: River Plate vs. Monterrey, 9 p.m. ET, (2 a.m. BST) (Pasadena)

Sunday, June 22

Group G: Juventus vs. Wydad AC, 12 p.m. ET, (5 p.m. BST) (Philadelphia)

Group H: Real Madrid vs. Pachuca, 3 p.m. ET, (8 p.m. BST) (Charlotte)

Group H: FC Salzburg vs. Al Hilal, 6 p.m. ET, (11 p.m. BST) (Washington)

Group G: Manchester City vs. Al Ain, 9 p.m. ET, (2 a.m. BST) (Atlanta)

Monday, June 23

Group B: Atlético Madrid vs. Botafogo, 3 p.m. ET, (8 p.m. BST) (Pasadena)

Group B: Seattle Sounders vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m. ET, (8 p.m. BST) (Seattle)

Group A: Inter Miami vs. Palmeiras, 9 p.m. ET, (2 a.m. BST) (Miami Gardens)

Group A: Porto vs. Al Ahly, 9 p.m. ET, (2 a.m. BST) (East Rutherford)

Tuesday, June 24

Group C: Benfica vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m. ET, (8 p.m. BST) (Charlotte)

Group C: Auckland City vs. Boca Juniors, 3 p.m. ET, (8 p.m. BST) (Nashville)

Group D: Espérance de Tunis vs. Chelsea, 9 p.m. ET, (2 a.m. BST) (Philadelphia)

Group D: León vs. Flamengo, 9 p.m. ET, (2 a.m. BST) (Orlando)

Wednesday, June 25

Group F: Borussia Dortmund vs. Ulsan HD, 3 p.m. ET, (8 p.m. BST) (Cincinnati)

Group F: Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Fluminense, 3 p.m. ET, (8 p.m. BST) (Miami)

Group E: Inter Milan vs. River Plate, 9 p.m. ET, (2 a.m. BST) (Seattle)

Group E: Urawa Red Diamonds vs. Monterrey, 9 p.m. ET, (2 a.m. BST) (Pasadena)

Thursday, June 26

Group G: Wydad AC vs. Al Ain, 3 p.m. ET, (8 p.m. BST) (Washington)

Group G: Juventus vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m. ET, (8 p.m. BST) (Orlando)

Group H: Al Hilal vs. Mexico Pachuca, 9 p.m. ET, (2 a.m. BST) (Nashville)

Group H: FC Salzburg vs. Real Madrid, 9 p.m. ET, (2 a.m. BST) (Philadelphia)

ROUND OF 16

Saturday, June 28

Match 49: Winners of Group A vs. Runners of Group B (Philadelphia)

Match 50: Winners of Group C vs. Runners of Group D (Charlotte)

Sunday, June 29

Match 51: Winners of Group B vs. Runners of Group A (Atlanta)

Match 52: Winners of Group D vs. Runners of Group C (Miami)

Monday, June 30

Match 53: Winners of Group E vs. Runners of Group F (Charlotte)

Match 54: Winners of Group G vs. Runners of Group H (Orlando)

Tuesday, July 1

Match 55: Winners of Group F vs. Runners of Group E (Atlanta)

Match 56: Winners of Group H vs. Runners of Group G (Miami)

QUARTERFINALS

Friday, July 4

Match 57: Winners of Match 49 vs. Winners of Match 50 (Philadelphia)

Match 58: Winners of Match 53 vs. Winners of Match 54 (Orlando)

Saturday, July 5

Match 59: Winners of Match 51 vs. Winners of Match 52 (Atlanta)

Match 60: Winners of Match 55 vs. Winners of Match 56 (East Rutherford)

SEMIFINALS

Tuesday, July 8

Match 61: Winners of Match 57 vs. Winners of Match 58 (East Rutherford)

Wednesday, July 9

Match 62: Winners of Match 59 vs. Winners of Match 60 (East Rutherford)

FINAL

Sunday, July 13

Match 63: Winners of Match 61 vs. Winners of Match 62 (East Rutherford)

How did clubs qualify?

The 32 entrants are listed below, as well as how they earned qualification:

Al Ahly (EGY) – 2020/21, 2022/23 and 2023/24 CAF Champions League

– 2020/21, 2022/23 and 2023/24 CAF Champions League Wydad (MAR) – 2021/22 CAF Champions League

– 2021/22 CAF Champions League ES Tunis (TUN) - CAF ranking pathway

- CAF ranking pathway Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA) - CAF ranking pathway

- CAF ranking pathway Al Hilal (KSA) – 2021 AFC Champions League

– 2021 AFC Champions League Urawa Red Diamonds (JPN) – 2022 AFC Champions League

– 2022 AFC Champions League Al Ain (UAE) - 2023/24 AFC Champions League

- 2023/24 AFC Champions League Ulsan HD FC (KOR) - AFC ranking pathway

- AFC ranking pathway Chelsea (ENG) – 2020/21 UEFA Champions League

– 2020/21 UEFA Champions League Real Madrid (ESP) – 2021/22 and 2023/24 UEFA Champions League

– 2021/22 and 2023/24 UEFA Champions League Manchester City (ENG) – 2022/23 UEFA Champions League

– 2022/23 UEFA Champions League Bayern Munich (GER) – UEFA ranking pathway

– UEFA ranking pathway Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) – UEFA ranking pathway

– UEFA ranking pathway Inter Milan (ITA) – UEFA ranking pathway

– UEFA ranking pathway Porto (POR) - UEFA ranking pathway

- UEFA ranking pathway Benfica (POR) – UEFA ranking pathway

– UEFA ranking pathway Borussia Dortmund (GER) - UEFA ranking pathway

- UEFA ranking pathway Juventus (ITA) - UEFA ranking pathway

- UEFA ranking pathway Atletico Madrid (ESP) - UEFA ranking pathway

- UEFA ranking pathway FC Salzburg (AUT) - UEFA ranking pathway

- UEFA ranking pathway Monterrey (MEX) – 2021 Concacaf Champions Cup

– 2021 Concacaf Champions Cup Seattle Sounders (USA) – 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup

– 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup Club Leon (MEX) – 2023 Concacaf Champions Cup

– 2023 Concacaf Champions Cup Pachuca (MEX) - 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup

- 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup Auckland City (NZL) – OFC ranking pathway

– OFC ranking pathway Palmeiras (BRA) – 2021 CONMEBOL Libertadores

– 2021 CONMEBOL Libertadores Flamengo (BRA) – 2022 CONMEBOL Libertadores

– 2022 CONMEBOL Libertadores Fluminense (BRA) – 2023 CONMEBOL Libertadores

– 2023 CONMEBOL Libertadores Botafogo(BRA) - 2024 CONMEBOL Libertadores

- 2024 CONMEBOL Libertadores River Plate (ARG) - CONMEBOL ranking pathway

- CONMEBOL ranking pathway Boca Juniors (ARG) - CONMEBOL ranking pathway

- CONMEBOL ranking pathway Inter Miami (USA) - Host nation slot

Odds

Manchester City 4/1

Real Madrid 9/2

Bayern Munich 7/1

Chelsea 8/1

Inter Milan 11/1

PSG 12/1

Atletico Madrid 14/1

Botafogo 20/1

Borussia Dortmund 25/1

Juventus 25/1

Palmeiras 25/1

When and where will the Club World Cup be held?

The 2025 Club World Cup takes place in the United States and begins on 15 June with the final on 13 July. The venues are as follows, with Miami hosting the opening match and the final held at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, Georgia

TQL Stadium – Cincinnati, Ohio

Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte, North Carolina

Rose Bowl Stadium – Los Angeles, California

Hard Rock Stadium – Miami, Florida

GEODIS Park – Nashville, Tennessee

MetLife Stadium – New Jersey

Camping World Stadium – Orlando, Florida

Inter&Co Stadium – Orlando, Florida

Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lumen Field – Seattle, Washington

Audi Field – Washington, DC.

What’s the format?

The top two teams in each group progress to the knockout stage, which begins with a last 16 stage, before quarter-finals, semi-finals and a final. There is no third-placed play-off.

Watch every Fifa Club World Cup game free on DAZN.