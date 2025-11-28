Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Brawl erupts after South American cup match with 17 red cards issued and police forced to intervene

17 players and backroom staff were sent off as the Copa Bolivia quarter-final descended into chaos

Flo Clifford
Friday 28 November 2025 19:31 GMT
Comments
Tuesday’s match descended into a brawl
Tuesday’s match descended into a brawl (Pacena)

A South American cup match descended into chaos with the referee dishing out a staggering 17 red cards, including 16 following a massive brawl that required police intervention with pepper spray.

Tuesday’s Copa Bolivia quarter-final between Club Blooming and Real Oruro ended in farcical scenes as tempers flared post-match.

The fracas began with what Bolivian outlet El Potosi described as a scuffle involving some Blooming players and Oruro’s Sebastian Zeballos and Julio Vila.

The altercation quickly spiralled with players throwing punches and kicking each other. Both clubs’ staff, including Oruro coach Marcelo Robledo, also got involved in the brawl.

A number of police had to intervene, using pepper spray to attempt to restore order.

Oruro posted a picture on Instagram showing Robledo in hospital after Tuesday’s chaos, which resulted in four of their players receiving red cards.

Blooming fared even worse in the disciplinary stakes, with seven players sent off, six of those red cards coming after the brawl. The other six red cards were given to the teams’ backroom staff, including the Oruro coach.

On Friday, Blooming shared an Instagram video saying a member of their security staff had undergone surgery for a fractured cheekbone sustained during the violence.

Both clubs could be hit with further penalties once referee Renan Castillo submits his report to the Sports Disciplinary Tribunal.

Blooming advanced to the semi-finals after winning the tie 4-3 on aggregate, having taken a 2-1 advantage from the first leg. They will now face Club Bolivar, last year’s Bolivian top-flight champions, in the semi-finals.

With Reuters

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in