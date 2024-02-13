Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester City take on Copenhagen in the first knockout round of the Champions League, as they continue their push to defend their European title.

Pep Guardiola’s side go into the game having won 10 games in a row in all competitions, and will be a tough opponent for the home side, who finished second in a group containing Bayern Munich, Galatasaray and Manchester United.

Erling Haaland has returned to the fold, and found his form, and Saturday marked the first time since last year’s Champions League final that both the Norwegian striker and Kevin De Bruyne had been on the same pitch together.

In the Champions League, Haaland has scored five goals in as many group games, and could be on course for a second successive golden boot in the competition.

Here's everything you need to know about the match.

When is it?

Copenhagen vs Manchester City will kick off at 8pm GMT on 13 February 2024 at the Parken Stadium in the Danish capital.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 7pm GMT. Subscribers can stream TNT Sports live via the Discovery + app.

Team news

Manchester City have no new injury concerns ahead of the game, but should Ruben Dias receive a yellow card, he would miss the return leg.

Copenhagen will be without Lukas Lerager, who scored the goal that took them into the knockouts, but he also received a straight red card and will miss the match.

Prediction

City seem to have recovered from a bit of a blip in November and have rediscovered the form that saw them win the treble last year, and Copenhagen will not be able to stop them. Copenhagen 0-3 Man City