Cristian Romero apologises to Tottenham fans as he takes aim at key club figures

Cristian Romero has apologised to Tottenham fans after Wednesday’s 3-2 loss at Bournemouth and taken aim at key figures at the club.

Spurs slipped to another loss to make it two wins in 12 Premier League matches on a damaging night for head coach Thomas Frank, who was spotted unintentionally drinking out of a coffee cup with the badge of rivals Arsenal on it.

Tottenham captain Romero is no danger to a controversial social media post and notably pointed out “the many obstacles that always existed and always will exist” when he paid tribute to sacked Ange Postecoglou on his Instagram page in June.

In another cryptic post, the World Cup winner questioned why “other people” at the club are not speaking, but claimed that “has been happening for several years”.

Daniel Levy left his role as chairman in September and chief executive Vinai Venkatesham was only appointed in April, but co-sporting director Johan Lange has been in place since 2023 and majority owners ENIC, which is run by the Lewis family trust, have only recently started to make more public statements through sources close to the family.

Romero wrote on Instagram: “Apologies to all fans of you who follow us everywhere, who are always there and will continue to be.

“We are responsible, there’s no doubt about that. I am the first. But we will keep facing up to it and trying to turn the situation around, for ourselves and for the club.

“At times like this, it should be other people coming out to speak, but they don’t — as has been happening for several years now. They only show up when things are going well.

“We’ll stay here, working, sticking together and giving our all to turn things around. Especially at times like this, keeping quiet, working harder and moving forward all together, is part of football.

“All together, it will be easier.”