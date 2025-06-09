Cristiano Ronaldo drops hint over future after Club World Cup transfer speculation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cristiano Ronaldo has hinted that he will remain at Al-Nassr amid speculation that he could seek a move in order to compete at this summer’s Club World Cup.

The 40-year-old’s future has been up in the air with his contract at the Saudi Arabian club due to come to an end on June 30.

He joined the club in January 2023 after leaving Manchester United and has been instrumental in elevating the league’s credibility.

However, a cryptic social media post suggested that the five-time Ballon d’Or was ready to part ways with the club.

Following a 3-2 defeat to Al-Fateh in their final game of the season, which saw Al-Nassr finish third in the league, Ronaldo took to X to say: "This chapter is over. The story? Still being written. Grateful to all."

But now, Ronaldo has backtracked on his earlier statement and seemingly vowed to remain at his current employers.

After Portugal’s Nations League final victory over Spain last night, which saw Roberto Martinez’s side emerge victorious on penalties, the striker has suggested that his future lies with Al-Nassr.

open image in gallery Cristiano Ronaldo has suggested that he will stay at Al-Nassr ( REUTERS )

The Portugal captain said: "Future? Nothing will change. Al-Nassr? Yes."

Ronaldo extended his goalscoring record against Spain, claiming his 138th international goal in the 61st minute to put Portugal on terms.

He was subbed off in the 88th minute and was not involved in the subsequent penalty shootout.

open image in gallery Ronaldo helped guide Portugal to a second Nations League title on Sunday ( AP )

He was seen in tears when Ruben Neves scored the winning spot kick as Portugal reigned supreme over their Spanish neighbours, becoming the first team to become two-time winners.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

After Al-Nassr failed to qualify for the Club World Cup, Fifa president Gianni Infantino proposed the idea of Ronaldo joining a team still involved in the competition.

However, it appears Ronaldo has turned various participating teams down, with Argentinian giants River Plate among those who reportedly sent proposals his way.

"Some teams reached out to me,” Ronaldo added. “Some made sense and others did not, but you can't try and do everything. You can't catch every ball."