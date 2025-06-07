Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo ‘will not be at the Club World Cup’ with future still unclear

The 40-year-old said a decision on his future is “almost final”.

Pa Sport Staff
Saturday 07 June 2025 13:09 BST
Cristiano Ronaldo scored the winner in a 2-1 victory against Germany on Wednesday to book Portugal’s spot in the Nations League final (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Wire)

Cristiano Ronaldo has said he will not play at the upcoming Club World Cup after turning down offers from participating teams.

The 40-year-old’s contract with Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr, who have not qualified for the tournament in the United States, expires at the end of June.

Earlier this year, FIFA president Gianni Infantino raised the prospect of Portugal captain Ronaldo joining one of the sides involved in the competition, which starts next Saturday.

But speaking ahead of his country’s Nations League final against Spain on Sunday evening in Munich, the forward said: “I will not be at the Club World Cup.

“Some teams reached out to me. Some made sense and others did not, but you can’t try and do everything. You can’t catch every ball.”

Ronaldo’s club future remains unclear.

He posted “this chapter is over” on social media following Al-Nassr’s final league game of the season in May.

However, according to reports, he could agree a new deal to remain with the club he joined from Manchester United in 2023.

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo revealed a decision on his future was “almost final”.

