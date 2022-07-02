Lure of Champions League means Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Man Utd – reports
The Portuguese is said to want to play Champions League football again next season.
Cristiano Ronaldo has asked Manchester United to be allowed to leave the club should an acceptable offer come in during the summer transfer window, according to reports.
Ronaldo, 37, is said to want to play Champions League football again next season.
The Portugal striker was United’s top scorer last season with 24 goals, but the Red Devils could only finish sixth in the table.
Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford last summer from Juventus and still has a year left on his current deal.
The PA news agency has contacted Ronaldo’s representatives and Manchester United for comment on the reports.
Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Napoli are among the clubs said to be monitoring the situation.
