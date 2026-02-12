Cristiano Ronaldo missing again for Al Nassr game amid transfer anger
Cristiano Ronaldo was notably absent from the Al Nassr squad for their AFC Champions League Two fixture against Arkadag in Turkmenistan, reportedly due to dissatisfaction over the club’s January transfer dealings.
The 41-year-old Portugal captain has now missed two Saudi Pro League games, against Al Riyadh and Al Ittihad.
Fans at Al-Awwal Park on Friday showed solidarity, raising yellow signs with Ronaldo’s name and number seven in the seventh minute.
Despite his exclusion from the last-16 first leg line-up, Al Nassr’s social media on Wednesday morning showed him training with teammates in Riyadh.
Ronaldo is reported to be unhappy with the Saudi Public Investment Fund for failing to invest in the team in the winter window, while rivals Al Hilal – also 75 per cent majority-owned by the PIF – brought in his former Real Madrid team-mate Karim Benzema from Al Ittihad.
The Saudi Pro League has warned Ronaldo that “no individual – however significant – determines decisions beyond their own club”.
Al Nassr’s next league match is on Saturday at Al Fateh.
