Croatia and Spain meet on Monday in the Euro 2020 last 16, both nations hoping to prolong their stay at a tournament in which they have yet to fire on full cylinders.

Despite a tough start to the group stage, Croatia rallied and ensured their qualification to the knock-out rounds with a fine win over Scotland in the last round of games, with Luka Modric once more showing his class.

Spain finished second in Group E after really struggling to click in the final third - until their own last game, when Slovakia imploded and Luis Enrique’s side put five past them, a couple being own goals.

The suspicion remains though that this Spanish side are nowhere near the levels of previous iterations and this should be a very close-fought encounter in Copenhagen. Whoever can find a clinical player on the day among their cluster of rotated forwards may well be celebrating at the end of 90 minutes.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 5pm BST in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on ITV and can be streamed via the ITV Hub.

What is the team news?

The big problem for Croatia comes with the news that key starter Ivan Perisic tested positive for Covid and will miss this game. Ante Rebic will likely replace him on the left. Nikola Vlasic should stay in the team on the opposite side of the attack, while centre-forward is between Bruno Petkovic and Andrej Kramaric.

For Spain, with Sergio Busquets now back and in the side they have a full squad to choose from. Luis Enrique must decide which two attackers will feature either side of Alvaro Morata, as they have been the positions he has chopped and changed most so far at Euro 2020. Cesar Azpilicueta seems likely to keep his place at right-back.

Predicted line-ups

CRO - Livkovic; Vrsaljko, Lovren, Vida, Gvardiol; Brozovic, Modric, Kovacic; Vlasic, Kramaric, Rebic

ESP - Simon; Azpilicueta, Laporte, P Torres, Alba; Koke, Busquets, Pedri; F Torres, Morata, Olmo

Odds

Croatia - 31/5

Draw - 56/19

Spain - 8/13

Prediction

Spain to just about edge the match in both possession stakes and the scoreline - but they can’t assume they are back to top gear after a single win. Croatia will make this tough for them. Spain 2-1 Croatia.