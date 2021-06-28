Croatia vs Spain LIVE: Euro 2020 team news, line-ups and more today
Follow all the latest updates from the last-16 knockout game in Copenhagen
Croatia are taking on Spain tonight in Copenhagen for a place in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020. Both teams finished second in their respective groups, Croatia behind England and Spain behind Sweden, and the winner of this meeting will take on either France or Switzerland (who meet later tonight) in St Petersburg on Friday.
While Croatia lost to England and draw with Czech Republic, they showed a much improved display to see off Scotland with Luka Modric at his brilliant best, scoring a beautifully taken goal with the outside of his right foot, and was enough to see them progress in second place ahead of the Czechs via goals scored.
Spain have proved defensively tight and dominant on the ball but struggled to hit the back of the net in draws with Sweden and Poland, before that sensational 5-0 win over Slovakia in their final group game.
Follow all the latest updates below.
Euro 2020: Croatia vs Spain
It will be interesting to see what approach Croatia take here. Spain have dominated the ball more than any other team in the tournament, with an average 68.7 per cent possession far superior to Germany’s 61.3 in second place. But Croatia aren’t particularly well suited to the counter-attack. Their captain and talisman Luka Modric is at his best dictating rhythms, not disrupting them, and his is not a team blessed with pace to hurt Spain on the break. On the evidence of Spain’s performances so far it will be very difficult for Croatia to keep the ball for sustained spells, so they will have to make efficient use of it when they get the chance.
Euro 2020 recap: Czechs and Belgium advance
A reminder of last night’s action and two of the most absorbing games of the tournament so far. Netherlands were shown the exit door by an increasingly impressive Czech Republic side, with Patrik Schick again on the scoresheet – Bayer Leverkusen will surely know that their striker’s price is gently climbing with every passing minute.
Then came the highly anticipated showdown between the reigning European champions Portugal and the world’s No1 ranked team, Belgium. The match didn’t disappoint with an end-to-end second half, and it was Belgium who came through courtesy of Thorgan Hazard’s swirling shot. But will injuries to Kevin De Bruyne and Thorgan’s brother Eden hold the Belgian’s back?
Croatia vs Spain team news
The big problem for Croatia comes with the news that key starter Ivan Perisic tested positive for Covid and will miss this game. Ante Rebic will likely replace him on the left. Nikola Vlasic should stay in the team on the opposite side of the attack, while centre-forward is between Bruno Petkovic and Andrej Kramaric.
For Spain, with Sergio Busquets now back and in the side they have a full squad to choose from. Luis Enrique must decide which two attackers will feature either side of Alvaro Morata, as they have been the positions he has chopped and changed most so far at Euro 2020. Cesar Azpilicueta seems likely to keep his place at right-back.
Predicted line-ups
CRO - Livkovic; Vrsaljko, Lovren, Vida, Gvardiol; Brozovic, Modric, Kovacic; Vlasic, Kramaric, Rebic
ESP - Simon; Azpilicueta, Laporte, P Torres, Alba; Koke, Busquets, Pedri; F Torres, Morata, Olmo
Euro 2020: Croatia vs Spain
