Croatia vs Spain prediction: How will Euro 2020 fixture play out today?

World Cup finalists Croatia are aiming to reach the European Championship quarter-finals for the first time in 13 years, but they face a tricky tie to navigate against Spain in Copenhagen.

Croatia have been steadily improving since the start of Euro 2020, but neither of these two nations appear to be at their strongest point right now and it would take a big turn of events to envisage either making it all the way to the final - though with every win, self-belief and possibility become more prevalent factors.

Spain misfired earlier in the group stage but ended it with a 5-0 thrashing of Slovakia, aided by a couple of own goals and extraordinary errors, but Luis Enrique will hope he has now found something of a winning line-up in attack as a result.

The winners from this game will face France or Switzerland in St. Petersburg, so the tough games are only just beginning regardless of which nation makes it through.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 5pm BST in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on ITV and can be streamed via the ITV Hub.

What is the team news?

The big problem for Croatia comes with the news that key starter Ivan Perisic tested positive for Covid and will miss this game. Ante Rebic will likely replace him on the left. Nikola Vlasic should stay in the team on the opposite side of the attack, while centre-forward is between Bruno Petkovic and Andrej Kramaric.

For Spain, with Sergio Busquets now back and in the side they have a full squad to choose from. Luis Enrique must decide which two attackers will feature either side of Alvaro Morata, as they have been the positions he has chopped and changed most so far at Euro 2020. Cesar Azpilicueta seems likely to keep his place at right-back.

Predicted line-ups

CRO - Livkovic; Vrsaljko, Lovren, Vida, Gvardiol; Brozovic, Modric, Kovacic; Vlasic, Kramaric, Rebic

ESP - Simon; Azpilicueta, Laporte, P Torres, Alba; Koke, Busquets, Pedri; F Torres, Morata, Olmo

Odds

Croatia - 31/5

Draw - 56/19

Spain - 8/13

Prediction

Spain to just about edge the match in both possession stakes and the scoreline - but they can’t assume they are back to top gear after a single win. Croatia will make this tough for them. Spain 2-1 Croatia.