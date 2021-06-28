Is Croatia vs Spain on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Euro 2020 fixture

Spain will hope they have found their shooting boots and regular route to goal just in time for the matches which matter most at Euro 2020, having put five past Slovakia in their last group stage match.

That left Luis Enrique’s side second in Group E and through to the last 16 behind Sweden, having managed to score just once in their two games prior to that and looking a shadow of their former selves, struggling to find rhythm and penetration despite dominating matches in terms of possession.

Croatia will make it far from easy for them, with a host of top-tier players at the heart of their midfield including the enduring legend of Luka Modric, Champions League winner Mateo Kovacic and Serie A winner last season Marcelo Brozovic.

They finished second in Group D and similarly have to improve if they want to go the distance this summer.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 5pm BST in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on ITV and can be streamed via the ITV Hub.

What is the team news?

The big problem for Croatia comes with the news that key starter Ivan Perisic tested positive for Covid and will miss this game. Ante Rebic will likely replace him on the left. Nikola Vlasic should stay in the team on the opposite side of the attack, while centre-forward is between Bruno Petkovic and Andrej Kramaric.

For Spain, with Sergio Busquets now back and in the side they have a full squad to choose from. Luis Enrique must decide which two attackers will feature either side of Alvaro Morata, as they have been the positions he has chopped and changed most so far at Euro 2020. Cesar Azpilicueta seems likely to keep his place at right-back.

Predicted line-ups

CRO - Livkovic; Vrsaljko, Lovren, Vida, Gvardiol; Brozovic, Modric, Kovacic; Vlasic, Kramaric, Rebic

ESP - Simon; Azpilicueta, Laporte, P Torres, Alba; Koke, Busquets, Pedri; F Torres, Morata, Olmo

Odds

Croatia - 31/5

Draw - 56/19

Spain - 8/13

Prediction

Spain to just about edge the match in both possession stakes and the scoreline - but they can’t assume they are back to top gear after a single win. Croatia will make this tough for them. Spain 2-1 Croatia.